New Models

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is coming to SA in 2021

26 June 2020 - 12:13 By Motoring Reporter
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible will land in SA next year.
Image: Supplied

The lovely Lexus LC 500 Convertible was tipped to touch down on our shores sometime this year but, as we all know, Covid-19 had other plans.

Lexus SA on Friday announced that the launch of its roofless range-topper has been pushed back to 2021.

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is powered by a high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 351kW and 540Nm worth of torque. It sounds fantastic in the LC 500 Coupe, but should be lifted to a whole new level of awesome in the Convertible once that folding fabric soft-top (available in either black or beige) has been stowed. 

Pricing and local specification will be announced closer to launch. 

