The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is coming to SA in 2021

The lovely Lexus LC 500 Convertible was tipped to touch down on our shores sometime this year but, as we all know, Covid-19 had other plans.

Lexus SA on Friday announced that the launch of its roofless range-topper has been pushed back to 2021.

The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is powered by a high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 351kW and 540Nm worth of torque. It sounds fantastic in the LC 500 Coupe, but should be lifted to a whole new level of awesome in the Convertible once that folding fabric soft-top (available in either black or beige) has been stowed.

Pricing and local specification will be announced closer to launch.