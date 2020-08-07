The new Kia Sonet is coming to SA towards the end of 2020

Kia on Friday officially unveiled its all-new Sonet.

Built in Bangalore, India, this compact crossover uses the same platform as the Venue, and is designed to sit below the Seltos in the current Kia SUV lineup. Kia has confirmed it will arrive in SA at the end of year.

From launch the Sonet is available with a choice of two petrol engines: the naturally aspirated Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder, or the more powerful 1.0 T-GDi three-cylinder turbo. There's also a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine on offer, which to us makes the most sense.

Amazingly there are no less than five different transmissions available. These include five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic as well as Kia’s new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT). Exactly which engines and gearboxes will be made available locally is yet to be confirmed.