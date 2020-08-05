Fastest Range Rover ever is confirmed for SA
Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed that its rapid new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will be touching down on our shores in the fourth and final quarter of 2020.
Instantly recognisable from its racy carbon fibre exterior detailing and gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels, this flagship offers sports car rivalling performance thanks to its specially tuned 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that muscles out 423kW and 700Nm worth of torque.
Land Rover claims that these figures allow the SVR Carbon Edition to reach 100km/h from standstill in a mere 4.5 seconds. Maximum speed is a claimed 283km/h.
This makes it both the most powerful and quickest Range Rover built to date.
Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR Carbon Edition promises to deliver more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability.
The engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations also focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide considerably improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.
Inside you can look forward to lightweight (30kg less than the standard items) SVR Performance seats designed to keep your body in check during hard cornering. Other neat touches include aluminium sports pedals, SVR Carbon Edition-branded treadplates that illuminate as you climb aboard, as well as a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.
Local pricing of the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will be announced closer to its introduction.