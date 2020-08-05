Fastest Range Rover ever is confirmed for SA

Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed that its rapid new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will be touching down on our shores in the fourth and final quarter of 2020.

Instantly recognisable from its racy carbon fibre exterior detailing and gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels, this flagship offers sports car rivalling performance thanks to its specially tuned 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that muscles out 423kW and 700Nm worth of torque.

Land Rover claims that these figures allow the SVR Carbon Edition to reach 100km/h from standstill in a mere 4.5 seconds. Maximum speed is a claimed 283km/h.

This makes it both the most powerful and quickest Range Rover built to date.