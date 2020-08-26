New Models

New Discovery Sport and Evoque models are coming to SA in 2021

26 August 2020 - 16:48 By Motoring Reporter
The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is the flagship of the range.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover SA on Wednesday announced that a clutch of new Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models will be arriving on our shores at the beginning of next year. 

New to the Evoque range is the flagship Autobiography edition that features distinctive and elegant exterior design accents and a luxurious interior. A plug-in-hybrid version is also available, for customers looking for a more sustainable, efficient luxury compact SUV.

Next up is the Evoque Lafayette Edition that's based on the Evoque S and is instantly recognisable by its contrasting “Nolita Grey” roof. Apparently inspired by fashionable New York City neighbourhoods, the Lafayette features a carefully curated selection of options.

In the Discovery Sport range, customers can look forward to ordering the new “Sport Black” edition that features a host of exterior and interior design enhancements. Under its bonnet lurks a potent P290 turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 213kW of power.

The Evoque Lafayette Edition features a distinctive contrast roof in Nolita Grey.
Image: Supplied

Also of interest is that Land Rover will be offering a new engine derivative with the 2.0-litre 147kW D200 diesel set to replace the current 132kW D180. This powerful new motor will be available in both the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. 

The cabins of both cars will be upgraded with Land Rover's latest Pivi and optional Pivi Pro infotainment systems that offer over-the-air software updates. This ensures that Discovery Sport and Evoque owners will always have quick and easy access to the latest maps, apps and vehicle features without having to visit a retailer.

Other highlights include Spotify integration (the Spotify App now features directly within the infotainment menu for the first time) and Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at the same time. There’s also wireless device charging with signal-boosting option.

The Discovery Sport Black is powered by a P290 turbocharged petrol engine producing 213kW.
Image: Supplied

Both vehicles will also sport as standard the company's advanced Cabin Air Filtration system designed from the ground up to filter out harmful fine particulate matter often found in cities and high-traffic areas. Complemented by the existing Cabin Air Ionisation feature, this cutting-edge ventilation system not only neutralises strong external odours but can also trap ultrafine particulates up to – and even below – PM2.5 in size. 

Other technology updates include a suite of new “Advanced Driver Assistance” features for the Discovery Sport, which achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The new “Rear Collision Monitor” uses radars to constantly monitor the vehicle’s rear, meaning the vehicle is primed to reduce the severity of an impact for the occupants, while the introduction of a 3D Surround Camera lets the driver see what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 30km/h, making manoeuvring and navigating difficult terrain simpler than ever. 

Both the Discovery Sport and Evoque will benefit from upgraded interiors with improved tech.
Image: Supplied

These new systems complement the ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear View Mirror technologies: smart cameras stitch together images below the bonnet, while the latter provides an interchangeable rear-view mirror and video screen for better visibility.

The updated Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models are scheduled for SA release early in 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.

