New Discovery Sport and Evoque models are coming to SA in 2021

Land Rover SA on Wednesday announced that a clutch of new Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models will be arriving on our shores at the beginning of next year.

New to the Evoque range is the flagship Autobiography edition that features distinctive and elegant exterior design accents and a luxurious interior. A plug-in-hybrid version is also available, for customers looking for a more sustainable, efficient luxury compact SUV.

Next up is the Evoque Lafayette Edition that's based on the Evoque S and is instantly recognisable by its contrasting “Nolita Grey” roof. Apparently inspired by fashionable New York City neighbourhoods, the Lafayette features a carefully curated selection of options.

In the Discovery Sport range, customers can look forward to ordering the new “Sport Black” edition that features a host of exterior and interior design enhancements. Under its bonnet lurks a potent P290 turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 213kW of power.