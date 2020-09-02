10 innovative features of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1. Second generation MBUX system

Customers that love technology and gadgets will be pleased to know that the second generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system debuts in the new S-Class with up to five screens on board — some featuring OLED technology.

There's also a brand new 3D driver display that for the first time allows spatial perception of the scene with a real 3D effect thanks to eye-tracking technology.

A similarly impressive feature is the large head-up display with augmented reality content. When navigating, for example, animated turn-off arrows (or “fishbones” in Mercedes speak) are virtually and precisely projected onto the road lane.