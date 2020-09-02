REVIEW | Razer Kishi mobile controller

The average smartphone is around 100,000 times more powerful than the computer that took humanity to the moon. I don’t know why I know that, but it kills at parties, and is certainly better than the crippling realisation, after five minutes spent on any social media, that you actually would love to fly to the moon and never return.

Healthier uses for a modern smartphone include its ability to play and stream video games. This typically isn’t as great as having a dedicated handheld gaming device because, well, touchscreens. But the potential exists, especially when paired with a decent controller.

The only issue there is most of them work with wireless connections which means one thing – latency. And lots of it.

Cue the latest addition to Razer’s ever-growing repertoire of gaming peripheral offerings.

The Kishi is a universal controller for your smartphone that plugs directly into the charging port and effectively turns it into the Nintendo Switch you always wanted but couldn’t afford because you chose to buy an expensive smartphone instead.