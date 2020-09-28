New Models

VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko

28 September 2020 - 18:00 By Motoring Reporter
The new special edition Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mswenko.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen SA on Monday launched its new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko.

Aimed at trendy young buyers and based on the 1.4 Comfortline manual, the Vivo Mswenko (that's the isiZulu expression for the slang word “swag”, in case you were wondering) stands out from its regular Vivo siblings with unique side decals, a chrome-tipped exhaust, 16-inch anthracite alloy wheels and a black painted roof.

It also receives privacy glass and mirror covers in two colour variants.

A sporty chrome-tipped exhaust comes fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the Vivo Mswenko differentiates itself from the rest of the range with unique standard features such as the new Ocean Blue seats, anthracite headliner, silver dashboard inserts, App Connect, six-speaker sound system and a leather package (hide has been applied to the multi-function steering wheel, gearshift lever and gear knob).

According to Volkswagen the Vivo Mswenko will only be available in one of four colours: Pure White, Reflex Silver, Limestone Grey or Reef Blue.

Power is provided by the firm's familiar 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that pushes out 63kW and 132Nm of torque.

The interior gets Ocean Blue seats, anthracite headliner, silver dashboard inserts, App Connect, six speakers and a leather package.
Image: Supplied

Priced at R246,900 the new Polo Vivo Mswenko will be available at Volkswagen dealers from October.

