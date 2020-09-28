VW launches new special edition Polo Vivo Mswenko

Inside, the Vivo Mswenko differentiates itself from the rest of the range with unique standard features such as the new Ocean Blue seats, anthracite headliner, silver dashboard inserts, App Connect, six-speaker sound system and a leather package (hide has been applied to the multi-function steering wheel, gearshift lever and gear knob).

According to Volkswagen the Vivo Mswenko will only be available in one of four colours: Pure White, Reflex Silver, Limestone Grey or Reef Blue.

Power is provided by the firm's familiar 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that pushes out 63kW and 132Nm of torque.