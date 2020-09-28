ESL and DreamHack CS:GO tournament schedule for 2021 announced

If you want to mark your calendars early for some of next year's biggest international CS:GO tournaments, then ESL and DreamHack have you covered. The tournament organizers have announced their 2021 CS:GO live event schedule, featuring a total of eight events for fans to enjoy.

ESL and DreamHack 2021 schedule

With eight tournaments planned for 2021 from ESL and DreamHack, it is two less than was planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The move to eight tournaments for 2021 is a big change, which ESL and DreamHack made to alleviate some player fatigue, as well as improve the quality of each event. This will also help to reduce the overall amount of international travel required for teams competing at ESL and DreamHack tournaments.

ESL explains what this all means:

"For the players is a lower density of matches and better preparation for the most important ones and at the same time, less time spent away from home. What this means for us is the generation of time in order to create premium content such as; tactical analysis, in-depth interviews and storytelling, hype trailers and much more all specific to the teams within the play-offs." ESL and DreamHack announced the Pro Tour schedule very early to give players, teams and organizations enough time to prepare. Check out the schedule as shared by ESL below.