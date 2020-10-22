New Models

This inflatable electric scooter fits inside a backpack

22 October 2020 - 08:34 By Denis Droppa
Micro mobility: the Poimo is ideal for short city hops and deflates into a backpack-sized package. Picture: SUPPLIED
Micro mobility: the Poimo is ideal for short city hops and deflates into a backpack-sized package. Picture: SUPPLIED

In the quest for the ultimate compact city commuter, a team at Tokyo University has come up with an inflatable scooter that fits inside a backpack.

Called Poimo (portable and inflatable mobility), the portable electric scooter takes up minimum space when being stored or transported, but turns into a city runabout when inflated with a standard floor pump.

Developed in conjunction with research company Mercari R4D, the e-bike is a clever micro-mobility solution that could serve as last-kilometre transport for city-dwelling commuters, or even as an alternative to taking the train, bus or taxi for short hops.

It’s an alternative to electric scooters, which are becoming popular in large and congested cities.

The Poimo’s inflatable body sections are made of sturdy thermoplastic polyurethane — the same material used for air beds — to which the rider attaches the rigid components (front and rear wheels, battery, electric motor, handlebars, and wireless controller) in a process that takes just a few minutes.

It runs for about one hour per charge.

The whole set-up weighs about 5.5kg which makes it light and portable enough to carry around in a backpack. The prototype has a top speed of 6km/h, and being soft and deformable the scooter is less likely to injure pedestrians in an accident.

The designers have unveiled a custom-fit version that would be made for each user, based on photos that they provide.

“About 60% of car trips in Japan are short distances, which is not very good in terms of congestion and greenhouse gases. This is a similar situation in other countries,” said a spokesperson for the design team.

“We believe that new mobility like Poimo is needed to replace this with short-range-only personal mobility.”

The Poimo is still in the development phase and it’s not known when it might reach the market or what it might cost.

Nissan set to attract attention with its all-new Magnite SUV

Nissan on Wednesday unveiled to the world its all-new Magnite compact crossover SUV.
Motoring
19 hours ago

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets a power boost

Toyota this week announced that its popular Land Cruiser Prado has been upgraded with the firm's muscular new 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine
Motoring
1 day ago

Mahindra unloads new KUV100 NXT #Xprez panel van

Mahindra SA is now offering a spacious panel van version of its KUV100 NXT K2+ hatch
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  2. How to save R100k on a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Features
  3. Toyota rated world's most valuable car company news
  4. These are the 10 best-selling used SUV models under R200k Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Putting the new Toyota Hilux through its off-road paces First Drives

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X