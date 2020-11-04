New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB arrives in SA

Unveiled to the media on Wednesday this striking looking compact SUV is based on the same platform used in the current A-Class and B-Class. While seating for five is standard, the big differentiator here is that the new GLB can be fitted with an optional third row of seats to increase this to seven. Good to know if you have a big family.

Sticking with the subject of practicality it's worth noting the generous boot compartment capacity of 570 to 1805 litres. The second row of seats can also be moved fore and aft, enabling the boot to be enlarged by up to 190 litres. Creature comforts in the third row extend to drinks holders between the seats as well as two stowage compartments with rubberised inserts on the left and right in the load compartment trim, each housing a USB port. These seats can be lowered so that they are flush with the load compartment floor.