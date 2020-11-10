Land Rover unmasks its new 2021 Discovery

Jaguar Land Rover is on something of an update frenzy at the moment with a revised model announced by the firm every other week. The latest of its vehicles to receive a freshen-up is the Discovery. Set to be launched locally in the first half of 2021, the "New Discovery" sports new engines, updated tech and a slew of cosmetic tweaks.

In the powertrain department you'll find the addition of two new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, with the 265kW/500Nm P360 petrol version featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency and added torque. Meanwhile the 221kW/650Nm D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel boasts a lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels.

Models fitted with the new Ingenium engines feature an advanced drivetrain that optimises the torque split between the front and rear axles to suit real time conditions. The new "Intelligent All-Wheel Drive" system also maximises traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in much improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s off-road capability.