New Models

Land Rover unmasks its new 2021 Discovery

10 November 2020 - 10:15 By Motoring Staff
The new 2021 Land Rover will launch locally in the first half of next year.
The new 2021 Land Rover will launch locally in the first half of next year.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover is on something of an update frenzy at the moment with a revised model announced by the firm every other week. The latest of its vehicles to receive a freshen-up is the Discovery. Set to be launched locally in the first half of 2021, the "New Discovery" sports new engines, updated tech and a slew of cosmetic tweaks.

In the powertrain department you'll find the addition of two new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, with the 265kW/500Nm P360 petrol version featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency and added torque. Meanwhile the 221kW/650Nm D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel boasts a lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels. 

Models fitted with the new Ingenium engines feature an advanced drivetrain that optimises the torque split between the front and rear axles to suit real time conditions. The new "Intelligent All-Wheel Drive" system also maximises traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in much improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s off-road capability. 

New LED taillights dominate the rear.
New LED taillights dominate the rear.
Image: Supplied

Air suspension with "Adaptive Dynamics" damper technology is standard on all models as is an updated "Terrain Response 2" system that features a new "Wade Mode" designed to optimise the vehicle for deep water fording. "Configurable Terrain Response" is also available and allows drivers to fine-tune the Discovery’s throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings to suit their preferences and requirements, so customers can personalise the driving experience for off-road driving conditions. 

Making life even easier off the beaten track is the presence of "ClearSight Ground View" technology that provides drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. This feature comes into its own when negotiating steep off-road inclines or hidden urban obstacles.

Climb inside the cabin and you'll discover the new 2021 Discovery benefits from Land Rover's latest "Pivi Pro" infotainment system. Operated via an 11.4-inch HD touchscreen (48% larger than before), this system offers a more intuitive interface as well as full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates – without compromising performance. Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a retailer.

An 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system is standard.
An 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system is standard.
Image: Supplied

Passenger and driver comfort is supported by "Cabin Air Ionisation", available with PM2.5 air filtration technology. This system actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality, and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin.

On the exterior, new LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units help create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide a little extra visual sophistication. A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more dynamic appearance. At the rear, the new 2021 Discovery features new LED lights  joined across the back of vehicle by a new gloss black panel. The latter incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner and more streamlined rear graphic. 

The R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and menacing stance with a series of unique design elements, including Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.

Pricing (including VAT, excluding CO2) is as follows:

D300 S: R1,452,700

D300 SE R-Dynamic: R1,561,200

D300 HSE R-Dynamic: R1,675,900

P360 S: R1,487,600

P360 SE R-Dynamic: R1,596,100

P360 HSE R-Dynamic: R1,710,900

Lexus updates its SUVs with interior and technology tweaks

Lexus on Monday announced that its 2020 SUV range is being refreshed with numerous interior and technology tweaks. Here's what you can expect for ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB arrives in SA

Unveiled to the media on Wednesday this striking looking compact SUV is based on the same platform used in the current A-Class and B-Class.
Motoring
5 days ago

Four things you should know about the updated 2021 Land Rover Defender

Jaguar Land Rover SA on Wednesday announced a slew of upgrades to its 2021 Defender
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo Features
  2. When a Rolls-Royce is too ordinary, try the Aznom Palladium New Models
  3. Nissan's new Navara throws down the gauntlet to Toyota and Ford New Models
  4. Lexus updates its SUVs with interior and technology tweaks New Models
  5. Volkswagen shows off its new 235kW drift-ready Golf R New Models

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X