Land Rover unmasks its new 2021 Discovery
Jaguar Land Rover is on something of an update frenzy at the moment with a revised model announced by the firm every other week. The latest of its vehicles to receive a freshen-up is the Discovery. Set to be launched locally in the first half of 2021, the "New Discovery" sports new engines, updated tech and a slew of cosmetic tweaks.
In the powertrain department you'll find the addition of two new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, with the 265kW/500Nm P360 petrol version featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency and added torque. Meanwhile the 221kW/650Nm D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel boasts a lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels.
Models fitted with the new Ingenium engines feature an advanced drivetrain that optimises the torque split between the front and rear axles to suit real time conditions. The new "Intelligent All-Wheel Drive" system also maximises traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in much improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s off-road capability.
Air suspension with "Adaptive Dynamics" damper technology is standard on all models as is an updated "Terrain Response 2" system that features a new "Wade Mode" designed to optimise the vehicle for deep water fording. "Configurable Terrain Response" is also available and allows drivers to fine-tune the Discovery’s throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings to suit their preferences and requirements, so customers can personalise the driving experience for off-road driving conditions.
Making life even easier off the beaten track is the presence of "ClearSight Ground View" technology that provides drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. This feature comes into its own when negotiating steep off-road inclines or hidden urban obstacles.
Climb inside the cabin and you'll discover the new 2021 Discovery benefits from Land Rover's latest "Pivi Pro" infotainment system. Operated via an 11.4-inch HD touchscreen (48% larger than before), this system offers a more intuitive interface as well as full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates – without compromising performance. Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a retailer.
Passenger and driver comfort is supported by "Cabin Air Ionisation", available with PM2.5 air filtration technology. This system actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality, and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin.
On the exterior, new LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units help create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide a little extra visual sophistication. A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more dynamic appearance. At the rear, the new 2021 Discovery features new LED lights joined across the back of vehicle by a new gloss black panel. The latter incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner and more streamlined rear graphic.
The R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and menacing stance with a series of unique design elements, including Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.
Pricing (including VAT, excluding CO2) is as follows:
D300 S: R1,452,700
D300 SE R-Dynamic: R1,561,200
D300 HSE R-Dynamic: R1,675,900
P360 S: R1,487,600
P360 SE R-Dynamic: R1,596,100
P360 HSE R-Dynamic: R1,710,900