Toyota's new soon-to-be-launched budget car is probably the Agya

Toyota on Tuesday gave Mzansi a sneak peek at its new entry level model scheduled to launch later this month. On Instagram the Japanese marque posted close-up photos of the model, highlighting features such as the taillights, headlamps, wheels and front grille.

After a bit of cyber-sleuthing it didn't take the TimesLIVE Motoring team very long to deduce the new model in question is the Toyota Agya: a small city car that's long been on sale in Indonesia.

Based on the Daihatsu Ayla (Daihatsu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota), the Agya is powered by a choice of two petrol engines: a 50kW 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a more perky 65kW 1.2-litre four-cylinder. Both motors can apparently be mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.