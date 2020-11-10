Richard Mdluli fails to appear in court in spy slush fund case due to 'ill health'

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli failed to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the alleged abuse of a secret service slush fund.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said on Tuesday that Mdluli cited "ill health" for his absence. He was due to appear in the Pretoria specialised crimes court in connection with multiple counts of fraud, corruption, theft and defeating the administration of justice.

The case relates to the alleged abuse of the secret service's slush fund in which high-profile former intelligence senior personnel were involved.

The case was postponed to February 8 2021.

Mdluli's co-accused, Solomon Lazarus and former supply chain manager Heine Barnard, briefly appeared in the Pretoria court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed and referred to the Pretoria high court.