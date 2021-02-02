Audi unleashes new 2021 RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models

Audi SA is on a serious performance drive in 2021.

Last week the Ingolstadt-based firm took the wraps off its newly fettled R8 supercar, and today it announced it is starting to roll out its updated RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models.

While Audi VIP customer deliveries have already begun, us mere mortals will have to wait until April 1 when these high-performance machines are officially available at Audi dealerships.

What's new? On the outside you will notice all three tar-rippling juggernauts now lay claim to a more menacing visage, thanks to the fitment of a wider, flatter "Singleframe" radiator grille with a 3D honeycomb structure.

Complementing this striking new feature is a pair of revised LED headlamps with darkened bezels (Matrix LED units are standard on the RS5).

Other highlights include extra-blistered wheel arches as well as a standard "matte-aluminium" styling package that adorns exterior trim such as the front and rear air diffusers, side mirrors and window frames. If aluminium isn't your vibe you can specify the optional "gloss black" or "carbon/black" packages for a stealthier look. Audi is also offering an "extended black"' package that blackens-out the car's badging.