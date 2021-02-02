Audi unleashes new 2021 RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models
Audi SA is on a serious performance drive in 2021.
Last week the Ingolstadt-based firm took the wraps off its newly fettled R8 supercar, and today it announced it is starting to roll out its updated RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models.
While Audi VIP customer deliveries have already begun, us mere mortals will have to wait until April 1 when these high-performance machines are officially available at Audi dealerships.
What's new? On the outside you will notice all three tar-rippling juggernauts now lay claim to a more menacing visage, thanks to the fitment of a wider, flatter "Singleframe" radiator grille with a 3D honeycomb structure.
Complementing this striking new feature is a pair of revised LED headlamps with darkened bezels (Matrix LED units are standard on the RS5).
Other highlights include extra-blistered wheel arches as well as a standard "matte-aluminium" styling package that adorns exterior trim such as the front and rear air diffusers, side mirrors and window frames. If aluminium isn't your vibe you can specify the optional "gloss black" or "carbon/black" packages for a stealthier look. Audi is also offering an "extended black"' package that blackens-out the car's badging.
The immensely practical RS4 Avant ships standard with aluminum roof rails but customers have the option of swapping them out for black items.
A notable feature of the RS5 Coupé is a lightweight carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof that shaves off 4kg and helps lower the car's centre of gravity. All models come fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels and an RS Sport exhaust system as standard equipment.
Moving on to the interior and all three models up the ante with a plethora of new features such as standard mood lighting that can be customised to glow no less than 30 different colours. Audi has also bolted in ultra supportive Nappa leather "RS sport seats" than can be had in black or moon silver. Both are finished with exquisite honeycomb stitching. Those keen on a sportier look can tick the box on the optional "RS design package" that adds swathes of Alcantara and contrasting red stitching to some interior elements.
On the technology front, Audi has bolted in its latest MMI Navigation Plus touchscreen infotainment system that comes loaded with a special RS monitor designed to provide information on drive temperature, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, the operation of the quattro sport differential as well as tyre pressure and tyre temperature. Customers can also look forward to the standard "Virtual Cockpit Plus" digital instrument cluster that offers three distinctive graphic views: classic, dynamic and sport. Customers have the option of further bolstering this class-leading system with the new RS-specific performance design view that shows telemetry data such as g-load and rotational speed.
Other headlining interior features take the shape of an embedded SIM that helps power the "Audi Connect" online service. The latter allows access to online traffic information, point of interest search, navigation with satellite map and live weather updates.
Lane change assist comes fitted as standard on all three of these new RS models while options include a 360º camera with park assist (City Assistance Package) and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and Audi active lane assist (Assistance Package).
Where things remain unchanged is under the bonnet, where all three of these sporty newcomers feature the same tried and tested 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine developing 331kW and 600Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, Audi claims the trio will all accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach an electonically limited top speed of 250km/h. This can be extended to 280km/h on request. Optimal traction in all conditions is provided by the firm's Quattro all-wheel drive system. Customers seeking an extra wodge of dynamism can also fit the optional sport differential at the rear axle, which distributes the torque actively between the wheels.
The new RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models will officially go on sale in SA from April 1 2021.
Pricing will be as follows:
Audi RS 4 Avant TFSI Quattro: R 1,296,000
Audi RS 5 Coupé TFSI Quattro: R1,394,500
Audi RS 5 Sportback TFSI Quattro: R1,409,500
All models are sold with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan as standard.