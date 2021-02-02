'Prophecy' leads to man’s stoning to death

A community’s consultation with a “prophet” who allegedly identified two men as the suspects responsible for the death of a young man in Tzaneen, Limpopo, led to residents running amok, killing one person and torching houses and cars.

It took a R10 contribution from each household for the community to consult the prophet. The family of Tsebo Malatji, 23, had seen the prophet a day before in Bismark village.

A 43-year-old man was stoned to death and set alight after the prophet pointed him out as Malatji’s alleged killer, after the 23-year-old was found hanging from a tree on December 23.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.