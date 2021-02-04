New Models

New Ford Ranger to get tougher styling and improved tech

New-generation one-tonner will be locally built for SA and export as part of R15.8bn investment

04 February 2021 - 07:13 By Denis Droppa
The new Ford Ranger is likely to be inspired by the “tough truck” styling of the F-150 (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Ford Ranger is likely to be inspired by the “tough truck” styling of the F-150 (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Motor Company this week announced a huge R15.8bn investment in its SA operations — the highest yet in the blue oval’s 97-year history in the country — to manufacture the next-generation Ranger at the Silverton plant from the end of 2022.

With annual production capacity at the factory to increase from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, Ford’s all-new one-tonner will be built for the local market and export to more than 100 countries. The plant also will manufacture the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok on a shared platform with the new Ranger as part of a strategic alliance between the two automakers.

Ford SA wouldn’t confirm any details about the forthcoming Ranger, but spy pictures suggest it is set to adopt a “tough truck” design inspired by the larger Ford F-150, with more squared-off frontal styling and C-shaped headlights. As before, the bakkie will be available in single- and double-cab.

The interior will also be redesigned and is likely to get an upgraded version of Ford’s Sync4 multimedia system with a larger touchscreen, and perhaps also the F-150’s digital instrument cluster.

The 157kW/500Nm 2.0l four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine, first introduced in the current Ranger Raptor, will almost certainly be carried over. To appease the power hounds, flagship versions of the new Ranger may get a powerful 3.0l V6 turbo diesel under the bonnet, either the 185kW unit from the F-150 or the 190kW engine from the Amarok.

There’s a petrol-electric hybrid engine rumoured too.

It may mark the end of the long-in-the-tooth 3.2l five-cylinder turbo diesel, but the 2.2l four-cylinder turbo diesel could be retained for lower-end Ranger derivatives.

Power will be transmitted via two- or four-wheel drive through a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearboxes.

Higher-end Rangers will likely have the latest versions of driver-assist features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping systems.

Audi unleashes new 2021 RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models

Audi SA is on a serious performance drive in 2021. Last week the Ingolstadt-based firm took the wraps off its newly fettled R8 supercar, and today it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New 2021 Jaguar I-Pace shows its claws

A new updated version of the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV is now available in SA
Motoring
2 days ago

New 2021 Audi R8 hits the road with sharper styling and chassis tweaks

The latest iteration of Audi's much-loved supercar has finally arrived on our shores
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Ford Ranger XL Sport offers lifestyle value at a snip First Drives
  2. Latest Tracker data reveals where and when you're most likely to be hijacked Features
  3. Toyota, Fiat Chrysler drop support for Trump effort to bar California emissions ... news
  4. Audi unleashes new 2021 RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé and Sportback models New Models
  5. Get off the beaches, and start queuing: Government accused of double standards news

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X