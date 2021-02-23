Stylish new Ford Ranger FX4 is more than just a pretty face

The cabin of the FX4 receives a luxurious soft-touch leather-trimmed dashboard, along with leather for the steering wheel, gear lever and seats — all finished with striking red stitching. The front seats have been embossed with the FX4 logo. Standard specification is generous and includes gizmos such as Ford's Sync3 infotainment system that's operated via an eight-inch colour touchscreen and offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. You can also look forward to dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless Passive Entry and Passive Start, a reverse camera plus front and rear-parking sensors.

The FX4 also spearheads the local introduction of FordPass Connect on all Ranger XL, XLS, XLT, Wildtrak and Ranger Raptor models. When used in conjunction with the FordPass smartphone App, this system allows owners to command and control of various vehicle functions remotely. With a few finger swipes it's possible to lock and unlock doors, start the engine to activate the climate control, find the vehicle’s location and even access information such as fuel level and oil life. The FordPass app also allows Ranger drivers to search for available parking within SA, find Ford dealers across the country, schedule maintenance and servicing bookings and view the vehicle’s warranty information.