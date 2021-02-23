Stylish new Ford Ranger FX4 is more than just a pretty face
Ford on Tuesday announced that it has added an exciting new model derivative to its popular Ranger bakkie line-up. Based on the XLT Double Cab, the 2021 Ranger FX4 is available in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives and comes with a host of eye-catching styling tweaks.
The exterior has been given an aggressive makeover with Ford bolting on a sporty black mesh grille, black mirrors and door handles, black 18-inch alloy wheels, an extended-leg tubular sports bar plus a drop-in load bed liner with a 12-volt power socket. Other features include LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and red 'SX4' decals applied to the base of the front doors. Customers can choose from five exterior paint colours: Sea Grey, Frozen White, Race Red, Agate Black and Moondust Silver.
The cabin of the FX4 receives a luxurious soft-touch leather-trimmed dashboard, along with leather for the steering wheel, gear lever and seats — all finished with striking red stitching. The front seats have been embossed with the FX4 logo. Standard specification is generous and includes gizmos such as Ford's Sync3 infotainment system that's operated via an eight-inch colour touchscreen and offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. You can also look forward to dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless Passive Entry and Passive Start, a reverse camera plus front and rear-parking sensors.
The FX4 also spearheads the local introduction of FordPass Connect on all Ranger XL, XLS, XLT, Wildtrak and Ranger Raptor models. When used in conjunction with the FordPass smartphone App, this system allows owners to command and control of various vehicle functions remotely. With a few finger swipes it's possible to lock and unlock doors, start the engine to activate the climate control, find the vehicle’s location and even access information such as fuel level and oil life. The FordPass app also allows Ranger drivers to search for available parking within SA, find Ford dealers across the country, schedule maintenance and servicing bookings and view the vehicle’s warranty information.
Both FX4 derivatives are powered by Ford's punchy 2.0-litre Single Turbo diesel engine that produces 132kW and 420Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. As mentioned before the Ranger FX4 can be specified as either a 4x2 or 4x4, both of which are equipped with an electronic differential lock as standard. The 4x4 gains shift-on-the-fly engagement of the four-wheel drive system and Hill Descent Control.
Pricing for the new Ford Ranger SX4 is as follows:
2.0 Single Turbo FX4 10AT 4x2: R618,900
2.0 Single Turbo FX4 10AT 4x4: R687,900
Both come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A six-year/90,000km service plan is included, with 15,000km service intervals.