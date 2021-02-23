Costs of protecting yourself against crime must be tax deductible, says lobby group

High walls, security cameras, burglar alarms, electric fences, razor wire, armed-response services and home insurance: A lobby group has launched a campaign for all these expenses to be deducted from tax.

TLU SA said on Tuesday it wants a change to section 23(b) of the Income Tax Act, which prohibits South Africans from deducting security expenses from income tax — even though companies can deduct these costs.

“Countless South Africans have been subjected to the gravest invasion of their freedom by becoming victims of violence,” said Henry Geldenhuys, the president of TLU SA.

“The constitution requires the state to protect us from such invasions. However, the state’s utter failure to do so is painfully apparent, just from looking at its own statistics.”

According to Stats SA, housebreaking or burglary is the number one crime in SA. An estimated 1.2 million housebreaking incidents occurred in the 2019/20 statistical year alone, affecting 891,000 households in our country.