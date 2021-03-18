South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | At least 168,413 health workers have received Covid-19 jabs

18 March 2021 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
Students play "Red Light, Green light" as they keep a distance from each other, on the first day back to school after coronavirus disease restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, US on March 17 2021.
Students play "Red Light, Green light" as they keep a distance from each other, on the first day back to school after coronavirus disease restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, US on March 17 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Amira KaraoudREUTERS/Amira Karaoud

March 18 2021 - 07:19

At least 168,413 health workers have received Covid-19 jabs

March 18 2021 - 07:08

Pfizer-BioNTec approved for emergency use in SA: here is what you need to know about the vaccine

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTec.

According to Sahpra, this means that the sought-after vaccine has been approved for distribution but the approval is subject to monitoring the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

“This approval is subject to conducting a post-section 21 authorisation efficacy and safety surveillance of comirnaty vaccine in SA (including efficacy against the SARS-CoV2 B. 1.351 lineage), said the authority.

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa
  5. Fraudsters fail to dupe Absa bankers into releasing R400m to their accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X