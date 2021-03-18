COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | At least 168,413 health workers have received Covid-19 jabs
March 18 2021 - 07:19
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 17, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/VFZoNPeiVe
March 18 2021 - 07:08
Pfizer-BioNTec approved for emergency use in SA: here is what you need to know about the vaccine
As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTec.
According to Sahpra, this means that the sought-after vaccine has been approved for distribution but the approval is subject to monitoring the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.
“This approval is subject to conducting a post-section 21 authorisation efficacy and safety surveillance of comirnaty vaccine in SA (including efficacy against the SARS-CoV2 B. 1.351 lineage), said the authority.