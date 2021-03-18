COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | At least 168,413 health workers have received Covid-19 jabs

March 18 2021 - 07:08

Pfizer-BioNTec approved for emergency use in SA: here is what you need to know about the vaccine

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTec.

According to Sahpra, this means that the sought-after vaccine has been approved for distribution but the approval is subject to monitoring the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

“This approval is subject to conducting a post-section 21 authorisation efficacy and safety surveillance of comirnaty vaccine in SA (including efficacy against the SARS-CoV2 B. 1.351 lineage), said the authority.