The new Honda CRF300L could be the dual-sport you've been waiting for

Small capacity dual-sport motorcycles make a lot of sense at the moment. Affordable to buy or finance and cheap to run, these veritable multitools of the two-wheel world can also gobble up anything their owners choose to steer them down. From lumpy urban asphalt to dirt roads and unexplored single track, the humble dual-sport can do it all.

And the latest to join the fray is the new Honda CRF300L that replaces the Japanese firm's popular CRF250L that was first unveiled back in 2012. Now while the latter certainly found favour with riders across the world, many criticised its lack of oomph when compared to more well-endowed rivals. So Honda listened and added an extra 50cc of engine capacity.