Sleek new 2021 Jaguar I-Pace Black is headed for Mzansi

Jaguar on Tuesday confirmed that its I-Pace Black is on its way to SA. Compared to the standard model that's been with us since 2019, this striking special edition comes loaded with enhanced specification including a panoramic roof, privacy glass and a 'Black Pack' that applies a gloss black finish to the door mirror caps, front grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges. Black 20-inch five-spoke wheels are also standard.

Inside the cabin customers can look forward to supportive ebony leather sports seats, gloss black trim finishers and an ebony headliner. The I-Pace Black also features the firm's latest Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that has an embedded SIM for music streaming and a 'Smartphone Pack' with full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The 2021 I-Pace Black is propelled by a 90kWh battery pack that powers two Jaguar-designed electric motors mounted at each axle. With 294kW and 696Nm of instant torque on tap, Jaguar claims that this EV will sprint from 0-100km/h in a sports car rivalling 4.8 seconds. Depending on conditions you can expect a maximum driving range of 470km.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black is scheduled for SA introduction in the third quarter of 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.