The mighty new 420kW Audi S8 is now available in Mzansi

The new 2021 Audi S8 has arrived in SA and, boy, is it a monster.

Beneath that stylish, understated exterior lurks a whopping great 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter apparently helps to improve fuel consumption, but if you've got ammo to buy a S8 in the first place, well, do you really care?

Anyway, force-fed by two turbochargers this unit produces an impressive 420kW and 800Nm worth of torque that is delivered to all four wheels via a snappy(ish) eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Is it fast? You're damn right it is – Audi claims the S8 will romp its way to 100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. That's bordering on supercar quick. Maximum speed is limited to 250km/h.