Is the Omotoso trial about to collapse?

The possibility of a mistrial exists for rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso if confidential e-mails between the lead prosecutor and his team are anything to go by.

It is now up to judge Irma Schoeman to decide, with lawyers for Omotoso claiming he prosecution team under advocate Nceba Ntelwa conspired to persuade witnesses to commit perjury.

In an astounding development, Ntelwa stands accused of withholding crucial evidence and allegedly causing complainants to lie in the witness box.

Ntelwa also allegedly instructed a former colleague in the case, advocate Ishmet Cerfontein, to ignore additional charges against Omotoso “because it will impact so negatively to [sic] the case”.

