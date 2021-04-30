South Africa

Is the Omotoso trial about to collapse?

Push for a mistrial after damning allegations against prosecution emerge

30 April 2021 - 10:52 By Ray Hartle
A mistrial may be declared in pastor Timothy Omotoso's rape trial. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The possibility of a mistrial exists for rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso if confidential e-mails between the lead prosecutor and his team are anything to go by. 

It is now up to judge Irma Schoeman to decide, with lawyers for Omotoso claiming he prosecution team under advocate Nceba Ntelwa conspired to persuade witnesses to commit perjury.

In an astounding development, Ntelwa stands accused of withholding crucial evidence and allegedly causing complainants to lie in the witness box.      

Ntelwa also allegedly instructed a former colleague in the case, advocate Ishmet Cerfontein, to ignore additional charges against Omotoso “because it will impact so negatively to [sic] the case”.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

