Kia teases its all-new 2022 Sportage

Kia has released a few design renderings of its new next-generation Sportage SUV. Big and bold, this flagship embraces the brand's “Opposites United” design language for a look reminiscent of the South Korean firm's all-electric EV6 that was launched earlier in 2021.

Standout exterior design features include a large black radiator grille that spans the entire width of the car's nose, and slim LED lights at both the front and rear. Inside the cabin Kia has apparently ditched the two-screen infotainment set-up of the current car in favour of a fancy curved digital display that dominates most of the dashboard real-estate.