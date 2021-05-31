New Models

Kia teases its all-new 2022 Sportage

31 May 2021 - 09:56 By Motoring Staff
A design rendering of the new Kia Sportage.
Image: Supplied

Kia has released a few design renderings of its new next-generation Sportage SUV. Big and bold, this flagship embraces the brand's “Opposites United” design language for a look reminiscent of the South Korean firm's all-electric EV6 that was launched earlier in 2021. 

Standout exterior design features include a large black radiator grille that spans the entire width of the car's nose, and slim LED lights at both the front and rear. Inside the cabin Kia has apparently ditched the two-screen infotainment set-up of the current car in favour of a fancy curved digital display that dominates most of the dashboard real-estate.

“Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior,” sys Karim Habib, Kia's senior vice-president and head of global design centre. “With new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.”

More details regarding design features of the all-new Sportage will be unveiled in the coming weeks. 

