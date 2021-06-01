New 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 arrives in Mzansi

The short- wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 is now available in SA. With tighter, more compact dimensions and improved off-road chops (minimal front and rear overhangs), this is the model to get if you are properly serious about bashing through the bundu.

Four derivatives are available from launch and kicking things off is the entry-level Defender S. Priced at just over the R1m mark, it comes fitted with standard features such as LED headlights with auto high beam assist, keyless entry, Ebony grained leather with woven textile seat facings, a 10-inch Pivi Pro 10 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus an interactive driver display, among others. Driver assistance features include Terrain Response, 3D surround cameras, emergency braking, lane keep assist, 360-degree parking aid, wade sensing and a driver condition monitor.

Building on this specification is the Defender X-Dynamic that hits the trail with a tough exterior look and unique interior fittings to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. It features Narvik Black exterior door and wheel arch cladding with Silicon Satin skid pans while durable Robustec material is found on the seat ribbons and console finisher. Robustec is a hard-wearing material inspired by textiles used in extreme outdoor activities and is used inside the Defender on areas subject to heightened wear. The Defender X-Dynamic is available with a choice of SE and HSE Specification Packs.