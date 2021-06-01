New Models

New 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 arrives in Mzansi

01 June 2021 - 10:16 By Motoring Reporter
The short wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 is now available in SA.
The short wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 is now available in SA.
Image: Supplied

The short- wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 is now available in SA. With tighter, more compact dimensions and improved off-road chops (minimal front and rear overhangs), this is the model to get if you are properly serious about bashing through the bundu. 

Four derivatives are available from launch and kicking things off is the entry-level Defender S. Priced at just over the R1m mark, it comes fitted with standard features such as LED headlights with auto high beam assist, keyless entry, Ebony grained leather with woven textile seat facings, a 10-inch Pivi Pro 10 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus an interactive driver display, among others. Driver assistance features include Terrain Response, 3D surround cameras, emergency braking, lane keep assist, 360-degree parking aid, wade sensing and a driver condition monitor. 

Building on this specification is the Defender X-Dynamic that hits the trail with a tough exterior look and unique interior fittings to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. It features Narvik Black exterior door and wheel arch cladding with Silicon Satin skid pans while durable Robustec material is found on the seat ribbons and console finisher. Robustec is a hard-wearing material inspired by textiles used in extreme outdoor activities and is used inside the Defender on areas subject to heightened wear. The Defender X-Dynamic is available with a choice of SE and HSE Specification Packs.

A compact wheelbase and shorter overhangs make the Defender 90 extra capable off the beaten path.
A compact wheelbase and shorter overhangs make the Defender 90 extra capable off the beaten path.
Image: Supplied

The flagship X derivative is instantly recognisable thanks to its distinctive gloss black inset contrast hood and gloss black body cladding. To add further differentiation between the S and X-Dynamic models, this range-topper also comes fitted with front and rear skid pans finished in a unique Starlight Satin finish while the brake calipers have been painted orange. Inside you'll find the dashboard cross beam sports a dark grey powder coat finish while the door sill treadplates are illuminated with Defender script. Other highlights include a standard air suspension system, an electronic active rear differential, configurable Terrain Response 2, a sliding panoramic roof, Matrix LED headlights, 14-way heated and cooled front seats, ClearSight interior rear view mirror and a head-up display.

Finally there's the limited-edition First Edition. Available for one year from launch, it is available in Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone or Hakuba Silver with a folding fabric sunroof incorporated in the contrast white roof. Standard fare includes air suspension, 12-way heated seats, an electrically adjustable steering column, ClearSight rear view mirror and 20-inch alloys.

The 24 litre exterior side-mounted gear carrier forms part of the optional Explorer and Adventure packs.
The 24 litre exterior side-mounted gear carrier forms part of the optional Explorer and Adventure packs.
Image: Supplied

As with the Defender 110, customers can accessorise their Defender 90 with one of four accessory packs. The Explorer Packs includes a raised air intake, lightweight expedition roof rack to carry up to 132kg, a 24 litre exterior side-mounted gear carrier, matte black bonnet decal and wheel arch protection to help conquer unforgiving African terrain. 

The Adventure Pack consists of a portable rinse system for hosing off boots, bikes and wetsuits, a 20 litre seat backpack, bright rear scuff plate, front and rear mud flaps, a spare wheel cover, an integrated air compressor and the same side-mounted gear carrier.

Next up is the Country Pack that equips the Defender with a full set of Classic mud flaps, a full height load space partition to prevent items in the rear load space from entering the cabin, wheel arch protection, a bright rear scuff plate and the portable rinse system.

Utilitarian interior is well-equipped – even in the base S model.
Utilitarian interior is well-equipped – even in the base S model.
Image: Supplied

The Urban Pack bolts in bright metal pedals, a bright rear scuff plate, spare wheel cover, and front under-shield protection.

For the time being the Defender 90 lineup is available with four engines: two diesels and two petrols. The 2.0-litre D240 turbodiesel produces 177kW and 430Nm, enabling 0-100km/h in nine seconds and a top speed of 188km/h. The 221kW/400Nm 2.0-litre P300 turbo-petrol achieves 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 191km/h.

More powerful 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder options include the P400 petrol that features 48-volt mild hybrid technology and outputs of 294kW and 550Nm. The D300 diesel delivers 221kW and a healthy 650Nm worth of torque. These two models accelerate from 0-100 in six and 6.7 seconds respectively, with top speeds of 191km/h for both.

All Defender 90 models offer seating for six people.
All Defender 90 models offer seating for six people.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the new 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 range is as follows:

D240 S: R1,095,600

D300 S: R1,186,800

P300 S: R1,095,600

P400 S: R1,214,200

D240 X-Dynamic SE: R1,215,500

D300 X-Dynamic SE: R1,297,000

P300 X-Dynamic SE: R1,215,500

P400 X-Dynamic SE: R1,338,600

D240 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,284,400

D300 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,365,900

P300 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,284,400

P400 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,407,500

D240 First Edition: R1,223,800

P400 First Edition: R1,341,700

D300 X: R1,542,100

P400 X: R1,575,000

Pricing includes VAT but excludes CO2 tax.

At R390m the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the world’s most expensive new car

When a Rolls-Royce Phantom or Cullinan is just too common, you go to the luxury carmaker’s Coachbuild division and order something like this ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Kia teases its all-new 2022 Sportage

Kia has released a few design renderings of its new next-generation Sportage SUV. Big and bold, this flagship embraces the brand's "Opposites United" ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Honda Fit to replace Jazz in SA

Honda’s Jazz has been with us since 2003, its main selling point being its comparatively roomy cabin and “magic” folding seats that have made it one ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  2. At R390m the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the world’s most expensive new car New Models
  3. Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after crash in Mugello Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car over a pedestrian bridge news
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...