New 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 arrives in Mzansi
The short- wheelbase Land Rover Defender 90 is now available in SA. With tighter, more compact dimensions and improved off-road chops (minimal front and rear overhangs), this is the model to get if you are properly serious about bashing through the bundu.
Four derivatives are available from launch and kicking things off is the entry-level Defender S. Priced at just over the R1m mark, it comes fitted with standard features such as LED headlights with auto high beam assist, keyless entry, Ebony grained leather with woven textile seat facings, a 10-inch Pivi Pro 10 touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus an interactive driver display, among others. Driver assistance features include Terrain Response, 3D surround cameras, emergency braking, lane keep assist, 360-degree parking aid, wade sensing and a driver condition monitor.
Building on this specification is the Defender X-Dynamic that hits the trail with a tough exterior look and unique interior fittings to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. It features Narvik Black exterior door and wheel arch cladding with Silicon Satin skid pans while durable Robustec material is found on the seat ribbons and console finisher. Robustec is a hard-wearing material inspired by textiles used in extreme outdoor activities and is used inside the Defender on areas subject to heightened wear. The Defender X-Dynamic is available with a choice of SE and HSE Specification Packs.
The flagship X derivative is instantly recognisable thanks to its distinctive gloss black inset contrast hood and gloss black body cladding. To add further differentiation between the S and X-Dynamic models, this range-topper also comes fitted with front and rear skid pans finished in a unique Starlight Satin finish while the brake calipers have been painted orange. Inside you'll find the dashboard cross beam sports a dark grey powder coat finish while the door sill treadplates are illuminated with Defender script. Other highlights include a standard air suspension system, an electronic active rear differential, configurable Terrain Response 2, a sliding panoramic roof, Matrix LED headlights, 14-way heated and cooled front seats, ClearSight interior rear view mirror and a head-up display.
Finally there's the limited-edition First Edition. Available for one year from launch, it is available in Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone or Hakuba Silver with a folding fabric sunroof incorporated in the contrast white roof. Standard fare includes air suspension, 12-way heated seats, an electrically adjustable steering column, ClearSight rear view mirror and 20-inch alloys.
As with the Defender 110, customers can accessorise their Defender 90 with one of four accessory packs. The Explorer Packs includes a raised air intake, lightweight expedition roof rack to carry up to 132kg, a 24 litre exterior side-mounted gear carrier, matte black bonnet decal and wheel arch protection to help conquer unforgiving African terrain.
The Adventure Pack consists of a portable rinse system for hosing off boots, bikes and wetsuits, a 20 litre seat backpack, bright rear scuff plate, front and rear mud flaps, a spare wheel cover, an integrated air compressor and the same side-mounted gear carrier.
Next up is the Country Pack that equips the Defender with a full set of Classic mud flaps, a full height load space partition to prevent items in the rear load space from entering the cabin, wheel arch protection, a bright rear scuff plate and the portable rinse system.
The Urban Pack bolts in bright metal pedals, a bright rear scuff plate, spare wheel cover, and front under-shield protection.
For the time being the Defender 90 lineup is available with four engines: two diesels and two petrols. The 2.0-litre D240 turbodiesel produces 177kW and 430Nm, enabling 0-100km/h in nine seconds and a top speed of 188km/h. The 221kW/400Nm 2.0-litre P300 turbo-petrol achieves 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 191km/h.
More powerful 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder options include the P400 petrol that features 48-volt mild hybrid technology and outputs of 294kW and 550Nm. The D300 diesel delivers 221kW and a healthy 650Nm worth of torque. These two models accelerate from 0-100 in six and 6.7 seconds respectively, with top speeds of 191km/h for both.
Pricing for the new 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 range is as follows:
D240 S: R1,095,600
D300 S: R1,186,800
P300 S: R1,095,600
P400 S: R1,214,200
D240 X-Dynamic SE: R1,215,500
D300 X-Dynamic SE: R1,297,000
P300 X-Dynamic SE: R1,215,500
P400 X-Dynamic SE: R1,338,600
D240 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,284,400
D300 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,365,900
P300 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,284,400
P400 X-Dynamic HSE: R1,407,500
D240 First Edition: R1,223,800
P400 First Edition: R1,341,700
D300 X: R1,542,100
P400 X: R1,575,000
Pricing includes VAT but excludes CO2 tax.