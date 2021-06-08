Kia unveils its all-new 2021 Sportage

Kia on Tuesday finally lifted the lid on its all-new fifth generation Sportage. Penned using the South Korean firm's latest "Opposites United" design language, this mid-size SUV is radically different from its predecessor thanks to a bold and expressive exterior that immediately commands your attention. Particularly up front, where an ultra-wide radiator grille merges with a pair of menacing boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs).

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new," said Kia design chief Karim Habib.

"To take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of the EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move to a different level in the SUV class."