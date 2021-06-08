Kia unveils its all-new 2021 Sportage
Kia on Tuesday finally lifted the lid on its all-new fifth generation Sportage. Penned using the South Korean firm's latest "Opposites United" design language, this mid-size SUV is radically different from its predecessor thanks to a bold and expressive exterior that immediately commands your attention. Particularly up front, where an ultra-wide radiator grille merges with a pair of menacing boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs).
“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new," said Kia design chief Karim Habib.
"To take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of the EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move to a different level in the SUV class."
This aggressive visage is complemented by a notably chiseled profile that makes the new Sportage look extra athletic. Building on this visual dynamism is a narrow glasshouse plus a slim chrome belt-line that kicks up into the D-pillar just below the roof. For the first time in the history of the Sportage, the latter can be had in black to contrast with the customer's preferred shade of paint. Meanwhile at the rear you will find a pair of sinister LED "razor" tail lamps that are linked together by a thin black finishing strip. Finishing things off in style is a suitably sporty roof spoiler and set of slim black roof rails.
Inside the cabin Kia has come out guns blazing with an absolutely massive curved screen than spans most of the dashboard. This technical pièce de résistance is used to display the infotainment system as well as the vehicle's instrumentation. Customers can control the former either via the screen or via a rotary controller mounted on the centre console. Kia says it has also made extensive use of top quality and soft-touch interior materials.
No mention has been made of what engines will be powering the new Sportage or what kind of chassis and suspension tech will be lurking under its attractive steely skin. These details will be disclosed closer to its global launch later in 2021. Watch this space.