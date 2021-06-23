Ford announces local pricing for its new limited-edition Mustang Mach 1
The track-focused Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now on sale in Mzansi. As TimesLIVE Motoring has reported before, this newcomer is designed to bridge the gap between the regular GT models and hard-core Shelby offerings. Power is provided by a muscular 5.0-litre V8 delivering 338kW and 570Nm worth of torque. It can be paired to either a short-throw Tremec T-3160 six-speed manual or Ford 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.
You want some performance figures? Well Ford SA claims that the three-pedal Mustang Mach 1 will do 0-100km/h in a scant 4.8 seconds and run right up to a rather impressive 267km/h. The automatic hits 100km/h in a slightly snappier 4.4 seconds but tops out at a notably slower 249km/h. Meanwhile a high-performance Brembo brake package ensures that both versions are capable of decelerating from 100-0km/h in less than 32m.
On the chassis front you can look forward to handling enhancing features such as Ford's electronically controlled MagneRide 2 adjustable suspension plus stiffer front springs and anti-roll bars. The suspension architecture is configured to mitigate squat, dive and lift under hard acceleration and braking and includes subframes and toe-link components proven in Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 models. Unique five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels are 0.5 inches wider at the rear, and fitted with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.
All South African Mach 1 models are licked in distinctive shade of Fighter Jet Grey metallic paint and sport satin black/reflective orange stripes as standard. The brake calipers are also painted orange. This theme is carried through to the cabin with orange seat back accents and a “Dark Spindrift” instrument panel with aluminium accents.
Other standout interior upgrades include new door sill plates, an updated splash screen on the 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster, Mach 1 branded doorsill scuff plates and engraved badging on the instrument panel that displays the vehicle’s unique chassis number to reinforce its limited-edition status. Standard niceties include heated and cooled front seats, SYNC 3 connectivity and a premium 10-speaker B&O sound system.
Only 90 Mustang Mach 1 models have been allocated for SA, so if you want one best you act fast. The manual retails for R1,182,100 while the auto will set you back R1,203,800. Both come with a four-year/120,000km warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.