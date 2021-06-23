Ford announces local pricing for its new limited-edition Mustang Mach 1

The track-focused Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now on sale in Mzansi. As TimesLIVE Motoring has reported before, this newcomer is designed to bridge the gap between the regular GT models and hard-core Shelby offerings. Power is provided by a muscular 5.0-litre V8 delivering 338kW and 570Nm worth of torque. It can be paired to either a short-throw Tremec T-3160 six-speed manual or Ford 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

You want some performance figures? Well Ford SA claims that the three-pedal Mustang Mach 1 will do 0-100km/h in a scant 4.8 seconds and run right up to a rather impressive 267km/h. The automatic hits 100km/h in a slightly snappier 4.4 seconds but tops out at a notably slower 249km/h. Meanwhile a high-performance Brembo brake package ensures that both versions are capable of decelerating from 100-0km/h in less than 32m.