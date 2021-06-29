Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro to offer near F1-levels of performance

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the marque’s top-tier road-legal hypercar and is benchmarked on a Le Mans race car — and all 150 units made are sold out.

Now the British brand has followed through on its promise to make an even more powerful customer iteration designed solely for track usage, but not official racing.

In preparation for the new Le Mans Hypercar class in which Aston Martin will be competing, it’s launched the new Valkyrie AMR Pro which the company says will be capable of lapping the 24 Hour of Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes and 20 seconds — as fast as the new LMH racing cars that will compete in this year’s event.