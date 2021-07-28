New Bowler Defender Challenge is a rally-slaying beast

Off-road performance gurus Bowler Motors have unboxed their gnarly new Defender Challenge off-road racer built to compete in the Challenge Series: a seven-round one-make UK-based rally championship beginning in March 2022.

Based on the Land Rover Defender 90 P300, the Defender Challenge is powered by an Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 221kW and 650Nm. To optimise this unit's thermal management, the Bowler engineers fitted a modified front end that increases airflow to the cooling system. The latter also houses additional race-level lighting for improved vision at night and in poor weather conditions.