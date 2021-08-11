Five things to know about the new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace

The enhanced Jaguar F-Pace range has just rolled into SA. Offering dapper good looks plus improved technology and powertrains, here are five things you need to know about it.

1: A face more fierce

The first thing you will notice about the 2021 F-Pace is its more aggressive visage. An enlarged radiator grille with “diamond” detailing is now flanked by a pair of slim all-LED quad headlights with “Double J” daytime running light signatures. Those seeking even brighter illumination can specify optional units fitted with Jaguar's Pixel LED technology.

Other notable improvements come in the shape of redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details as well as a reworked bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more defined surfaces. The latter also reduces the number of shut-lines on the front of the car.

While the side fender vents now incorporate Jaguar's iconic “Leaper” emblem, the rear showcases new slimline taillights resplendent with a double chicane graphic first seen on the all-electric I-Pace. There's also a revised rear bumper as well as a new tailgate.

Jaguar is also offering a new R-Dynamic Black styling package that adds a little more visual drama to the mix. Indeed, ticking this box bolts on a host of gloss black exterior accoutrements including gloss black mirror caps, grille, grille surround and fender vents. Also forming part of this package is a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels (with contrasting red brake calipers) and, inside, Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals.