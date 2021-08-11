Five things to know about the new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace
The enhanced Jaguar F-Pace range has just rolled into SA. Offering dapper good looks plus improved technology and powertrains, here are five things you need to know about it.
1: A face more fierce
The first thing you will notice about the 2021 F-Pace is its more aggressive visage. An enlarged radiator grille with “diamond” detailing is now flanked by a pair of slim all-LED quad headlights with “Double J” daytime running light signatures. Those seeking even brighter illumination can specify optional units fitted with Jaguar's Pixel LED technology.
Other notable improvements come in the shape of redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details as well as a reworked bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more defined surfaces. The latter also reduces the number of shut-lines on the front of the car.
While the side fender vents now incorporate Jaguar's iconic “Leaper” emblem, the rear showcases new slimline taillights resplendent with a double chicane graphic first seen on the all-electric I-Pace. There's also a revised rear bumper as well as a new tailgate.
Jaguar is also offering a new R-Dynamic Black styling package that adds a little more visual drama to the mix. Indeed, ticking this box bolts on a host of gloss black exterior accoutrements including gloss black mirror caps, grille, grille surround and fender vents. Also forming part of this package is a set of 20-inch gloss black wheels (with contrasting red brake calipers) and, inside, Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and bright metal pedals.
2: Heightened interior opulence
The interior of the 2021 F-Pace has been upgraded with a new centrally-mounted 11.4-inch HD Pivi Pro touchscreen housed inside a magnesium alloy casing. This screen is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous 10-inch screen and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access up to 90% of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard.
Other highlights here include the addition of trendy new finishes – open-pore wood veneers and aluminium – as well as a more ergonomic Drive Selector lever finished with “cricket-ball” stitching. Jaguar also bolted in new seats that feature wider cushioning, improved massage functionality and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. A set of “Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry” upholstery tags highlight the UK brand’s rich heritage, while an embossed Jaguar “Leaper” is included on all headrests of selected models.
Standard on all 2021 F-Pace models is Jaguar's Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control system that's been designed to dramatically improve interior air quality. Equipped with active Cabin CO2 sensing that automatically monitors and regulates the carbon dioxide level, it also features a special Air Purge mode that freshens the cabin ahead of a journey, before the car's doors are opened. The latter is achieved either by setting a departure time through the infotainment touchscreen or via the Jaguar Remote App.
Available as an option is Jaguar's Cabin Air Ionisation system that improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology. This upgraded system features PM2.5 filtration, allowing it to capture ultrafine particles and improve the wellbeing of all occupants.
3: Loaded with tech
In addition to the updated Pivi Pro infotainment system we've already touched on, the 2021 F-Pace also comes fitted with a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display. Fully configurable in terms of layout, it can broadcast everything from full-screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, to digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. Complemented by a head-up display, this cutting-edge system ensures that drivers get the maximum amount of information with minimal distraction.
Other nuggets of technological goodness include a wireless charging pad with a built in phone signal booster, full Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, dual-sim technology with two LTE modems and Active Road Noise Cancellation, that uses the car's sound system to counteract and lessen the amount of road noise present inside the cabin.
F-Pace customers can also expect numerous active safety features such as the new Clear Exit Monitor, which automatically alerts both front and rear occupants to the presence of an approaching car or cyclist when exiting the vehicle. Also present is adaptive cruise control with steering assist, as well as an improved 3D Surround Camera system that allows for multiple real-time viewing angles when manoeuvring the vehicle at parking speeds. These include Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.
4: Five engines to choose from
From launch the 2021 F-Pace is available with two diesel and three petrol engine options.
Diesel choices include a 147kW/430Nm D200 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium that delivers a 0-100km/h sprint of 8.0 seconds and a maximum speed of 210km/h. The D300 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder diesel produces 221kW and 700Nm worth of torque – figures that will send it from standstill to 100km/h in 6.4 seconds. Top speed is 230km/h.
Kicking off the petrol range is the 184kW/365Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder P250 Ingenium that will hunt down 100km/h in 7.3 seconds and reach a VO2 max of 217km/h. Those seeking extra oomph can opt for the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder P400 that twists out 294kW and 550Nm of torque. Boosted by a mild-hybrid system (NHEV), Jaguar claims that it will go from zero to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds and top out at 250km/h. Finally there's the new 400e plug-in hybrid that, thanks to the pairing of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine to a 105kW electric motor, produces a combined 297kW and 640Nm. It will scorch its way to 100km/h in 5.3 seconds and reach a claimed maximum top speed of 230km/h. Fitted with a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the F-Pace 400e also offers a maximum electric-only range of 53km – enough to tackle most everyday commutes.
All engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be controlled using the steering wheel shift paddles. All-wheel drive is standard across the F-Pace range and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics provides rear-wheel drive biased performance, with the ability to vary torque to individual axles almost instantly, depending on conditions.
5: Pricing
Now available from all Jaguar dealerships, pricing for the 2021 F-Pace range is as follows:
D200: R1,122,500
D300: R1,233,200
P250: R1,214,500
P400: R1,239,400
P400e: R1,610,100
D200 R-Dynamic: R1,190,500
D300 R-Dynamic: R1,301,000
P250 R-Dynamic: R1,282,400
P400 R-Dynamic: R1,307,300
P400e R-Dynamic: R1,672,700
D200 R-Dynamic Black: R1,176,600
D300 R-Dynamic Black: R1,287,100
P250 R-Dynamic Black: R1,268,500
All prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax. All Jaguar vehicles come with a standard five-year/100,000km Jaguar Care Plan and warranty.