New Ford Ranger Stormtrak arrives in SA – we've got pricing
The new limited-edition Ford Ranger Stormtrak is now available in Mzansi. Building on the success of last year's Ranger Thunder, this eye-catching newcomer offers a host of cosmetic and practical upgrades that local bakkie fans will surely flip their lids over.
On the outside, the Ranger Stormtrak differentiates itself from its lesser Ranger siblings with the addition of a striking black mesh grille with red inserts, a black insert in the lower section of the front bumper, black decals for the bonnet and doors, black roof rails and chunky 18-inch alloy wheels in a gloss black finish. Ford has also applied unique 3D Stormtrak logos on the lower sections of the front doors as well as on the rear tailgate.
Four bold exterior paint shades are on offer here including Sea Grey, Frozen White, Blue Lightning or the new and extra-vibrant Lucid Red – definitely the one to pick, we think.
Making the Ranger Stormtrak safer and more practical for everyday users is the standard fitment of Ford’s new Power Roller Shutter for the rear load compartment. Complemented by a tailgate locking mechanism, this innovative feature ensures that goods can be safely secured in the loadbed with ease. Customers can also look forward to an adjustable bed divider kit as well as 12-volt socket for powering accessories such as a camping fridge.
The Stormtrak's interior has been dolled-up with illuminated front scuff plates and leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching and Stormtrak logos on the front seat backrests. Leather has also been used to trim the dashboard upper, steering wheel and gear lever.
Ford's Sync3 touchscreen infotainment is fitted as standard and offers full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Also included is FordPass functionality that allows you to remotely access vehicle features from your phone, such as remote and scheduled starts to either cool or heat the cabin. Ford has also bundled in an extensive list of innovative active and passive safety systems and driver aids, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keeping Alert and Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert System, and Semi-Automatic Parallel Park Assist.
Under the bonnet you will find Ford's capable and well-proven 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo petrol engine twisting out 157kW and a hearty 500Nm worth of torque. Here it comes paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity remains unchanged at 3,500kg, along with the 800mm water wading depth and 230mm ground clearance.
In terms of pricing, the new Ford Ranger Stormtrak will set you back R790,300 for the 4x2 model, while the off-road ready 4x4 model costs R846,500. All prices include VAT. Both variants come standard with a four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and a six-year/90,000km service plan.