New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux

Toyota on Sunday pulled the wraps off its all-new Tundra pickup. The exclusive preserve of the North American market, this aggressively chiselled truck is the Japanese marque's answer to rivals such as the Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram and evergreen Ford F-150.

Built on Toyota's new and ultra-rigid TNGA-F platform that debuted on the recently introduced Land Cruiser 300, the Tundra sports an all-new rear suspension system that promises to deliver improved handling and a more refined ride across a broader spread of terrains. Indeed, the somewhat crude leaf-spring arrangement of its predecessor has been ditched in favour of an arguably more sophisticated multi-link rear system. While a newly fettled double wishbone suspension does duty up front, Toyota is for the first time also offering the Tundra with the option of adaptive dampers and rear air suspension with three height modes. Standard models are fitted with twin-tube shocks, front and rear.