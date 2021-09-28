New Models

Chevrolet lifts the lid on new 2023 Corvette Z06

28 September 2021 - 13:28 By Motoring Reporter
Chevrolet has given us an official first glimpse of its racy new Corvette Z06.
Chevrolet has given us an official first glimpse of its racy new Corvette Z06.
Image: GM

Chevrolet has decided to give us a glimpse of what its new Corvette Z06 looks like a full month ahead of the sports car's official unveiling. Designed to offer a more focused driving experience than the regular Stingray model, the Z06 hits the track with a revised front apron festooned with wider grille openings to enhance under-bonnet cooling. 

Chevrolet has also reshaped the car's side vents that feed the yet-to-be-confirmed power plant. While the standard mid-engined Stingray makes do with the firm's 6.2-litre LT2 small-block V8, many surmise that the Z06 will benefit from a trick 5.5-litre flat-plane V8 similar to the one used in the C8.R race car. This means high revs and about 466kW. 

Built to take on the spirited likes of the Porsche 911 GT3, McLaren 765LT and Lamborghini Huracán STO, all the juicy details of the new Corvette Z06 will be revealed on October 26. 

READ MORE

New 2022 Subaru WRX revealed with a crossover look

Cladding. Lots of cladding. That's the first thing you'll notice when gazing upon the new Subaru WRX. Indeed, everything from the side sills, to ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

The Mission R concept is Porsche's electric racing car of the future

Porsche on Monday presented its racy new Mission R concept study. Unveiled at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show and offering a taste of what Porsche's ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Lucid’s electric luxury sedan gets 837km driving range rating

Lucid Group Inc's Air Dream Edition Range luxury sedan has received US government certification for a range of 837km (520 miles), the electric ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Celebrating 70 years of Volkswagen in South Africa Features
  2. Musk says new semiconductor plants will end global car chip shortage in 2022 news
  3. The Peugeot 2008 is your 2021 South African Car of the Year news
  4. New 2022 Toyota Tundra might help drive the next-gen Hilux New Models
  5. Here's what to do if you can’t make your monthly car repayments Features

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling