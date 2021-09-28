Chevrolet lifts the lid on new 2023 Corvette Z06

Chevrolet has decided to give us a glimpse of what its new Corvette Z06 looks like a full month ahead of the sports car's official unveiling. Designed to offer a more focused driving experience than the regular Stingray model, the Z06 hits the track with a revised front apron festooned with wider grille openings to enhance under-bonnet cooling.

Chevrolet has also reshaped the car's side vents that feed the yet-to-be-confirmed power plant. While the standard mid-engined Stingray makes do with the firm's 6.2-litre LT2 small-block V8, many surmise that the Z06 will benefit from a trick 5.5-litre flat-plane V8 similar to the one used in the C8.R race car. This means high revs and about 466kW.

Built to take on the spirited likes of the Porsche 911 GT3, McLaren 765LT and Lamborghini Huracán STO, all the juicy details of the new Corvette Z06 will be revealed on October 26.