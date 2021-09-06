The Mission R concept is Porsche's electric racing car of the future
Porsche on Monday presented its racy new Mission R concept study. Unveiled at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show and offering a taste of what its future customer racing cars might offer, this intriguing concept car combines cutting-edge technologies and sustainable materials (such as natural fibre-reinforced plastics) with the marque's long-standing passion for motorsport. In addition to a progressive design, this all-electric competition car features the characteristic lines of iconic Porsche sports cars such as the iconic 911.
Powering the all-wheel-drive Mission R concept are two newly developed electric motors (one bolted to each axle) and an 80kWh battery pack. Thanks to the magic of direct oil cooling and an innovative recuperation system, this powertrain produces a constant power output of 500kW in race mode. Switched to qualifying mode this figure increases to 800kW – enough to allow the Mission R concept to go from 0 to 100km/h in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 300km/h. According to Porsche, this electric racer achieves the same lap time performance as the current 911 GT3 Cup car.
Thanks to 900-volt technology and Porsche Turbo Charging, a 15-minute break from racing is all that is needed to charge the car's battery from 5 to 80% SoC (state of charge). Charging can take place with up to 340kW. For optimal downforce the Mission R features a further development of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with Drag Reduction System (DRS) on the nose section and rear wing. It comprises of three louvres in each of the two side air intakes on the nose section as well as an adjustable, two-section rear wing.
Slightly shorter but noticeably wider than the current Porsche 718 Cayman road car, the body of the Mission R concept also focuses on CO2 reduction and sustainability. As such it is largely made of natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP) – the basic material of which is made from flax fibres obtained from farming. This ecological material is also used for the front spoiler lip, the diffuser and the side skirts. NFRP is also used extensively in the interior of the Mission R, such as the interior door panels, the rear bulkhead and the seat.
The interior of the Mission R concept focuses on the driver in all areas. An ergonomically placed display between the controls on the steering wheel shows relevant data during the race, while a monitor above the steering column displays the images from the side mirror cameras and the central rear-view mirror camera. A touch display to the right of the seat can be used to call up the driver's biometric data, for instance. Numerous other cameras in the interior can be used to provide exciting sequences for a live stream transmission.
“In addition to our involvement in the Formula E World Championship, we are now taking the next big step forward in electric mobility,” says Oliver Blume, chairperson of the executive board of Porsche AG. “The concept study is our vision of all-electric customer motorsports. The Mission R embodies everything that makes Porsche strong: performance, design and sustainability.”