The Mission R concept is Porsche's electric racing car of the future

Porsche on Monday presented its racy new Mission R concept study. Unveiled at the 2021 IAA Munich auto show and offering a taste of what its future customer racing cars might offer, this intriguing concept car combines cutting-edge technologies and sustainable materials (such as natural fibre-reinforced plastics) with the marque's long-standing passion for motorsport. In addition to a progressive design, this all-electric competition car features the characteristic lines of iconic Porsche sports cars such as the iconic 911.

Powering the all-wheel-drive Mission R concept are two newly developed electric motors (one bolted to each axle) and an 80kWh battery pack. Thanks to the magic of direct oil cooling and an innovative recuperation system, this powertrain produces a constant power output of 500kW in race mode. Switched to qualifying mode this figure increases to 800kW – enough to allow the Mission R concept to go from 0 to 100km/h in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 300km/h. According to Porsche, this electric racer achieves the same lap time performance as the current 911 GT3 Cup car.