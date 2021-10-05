Kia Sportage to bow out with limited edition GT-Line model
High spec version is the last hurrah before the fifth-generation SUV debuts next year
Kia SA has introduced a limited-edition Sportage GT-Line boasting a raft of standard features and sporty styling enhancements.
The Sportage is Kia’s best-selling model globally and the range-topping GT-Line derivative offers a distinguished last hurrah before the fifth-generation model debuts next year, says Stephen Crosse, sales and marketing director, Kia SA.
Setting the GT-Line model apart from the rest of the range are distinctive LED combination lamps front and rear, dual exhaust outlets in chrome trim, model-specific skid plates and striking 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the GT-Line boasts smart two-tone, diamond-patterned and perforated artificial leather trim on the seats, a glossy finish on the centre console, a GT-Line-specific flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a comprehensive 4.2-inch colour instrumentation cluster.
These features are in addition to standard items such as smart entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats, Bi-LED headlights with an auto-on/off function, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and cruise control.
Standard safety fare comprises ABS brakes, six airbags, stability control, a rear-view parking camera, and hill-start assist.
The all-wheel-drive Sportage GT-Line is powered by a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 130kW and 265Nm, powering all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Kia quotes a 0-100 km/h in 9.1 seconds.
The limited-edition new Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi AWD GT-Line retails for R649,995, which includes five-year/unlimited distance warranty inclusive of Roadside Assistance, as well as a prepaid five-year/90,000 km service plan.
The Sportage has sold more than five-million units globally in 28 years and the current, fourth-generation Sportage debuted locally in 2016.