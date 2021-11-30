Edgy 2021 Lexus UX now available in F Sport trim

Lexus confirmed on Tuesday that its sharp-looking UX 250h F Sport is now on sale in SA.

Joining the now familiar UX 250h EX and SE models, this new flagship derivative differentiates itself from its lesser siblings with a cache of unique exterior styling elements. These include a pair of LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, a bespoke front radiator grille with its own vertical mesh pattern and large fog lamp bezels with L-shaped chrome mouldings. Other notable cosmetic enhancements come in the form of unique front and rear bumpers, jet-black trim on the front and rear mouldings plus a set of anthracite 18-inch multi-spoke F Sport alloy wheels shod with 225/50 tyres.