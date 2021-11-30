Edgy 2021 Lexus UX now available in F Sport trim
Lexus confirmed on Tuesday that its sharp-looking UX 250h F Sport is now on sale in SA.
Joining the now familiar UX 250h EX and SE models, this new flagship derivative differentiates itself from its lesser siblings with a cache of unique exterior styling elements. These include a pair of LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, a bespoke front radiator grille with its own vertical mesh pattern and large fog lamp bezels with L-shaped chrome mouldings. Other notable cosmetic enhancements come in the form of unique front and rear bumpers, jet-black trim on the front and rear mouldings plus a set of anthracite 18-inch multi-spoke F Sport alloy wheels shod with 225/50 tyres.
Visual changes aside, the UX 250h F Sport further benefits from an enhanced chassis with model-specific springs, stabiliser bars and rear performance dampers. Complementing these tweaks is the standard Lexus Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that automatically increases damping force to minimise roll when cornering or changing lanes and reduces damping force in a straight-line driving to preserve ride quality.
Jump inside the cabin of this range-topping UX and you'll discover that the F Sport treatment continues with a set of ultra-supportive sports seats, a leather-wrapped F Sport steering wheel and shift knob, aluminium pedals and a digital instrument cluster inspired by the one found in the LFA supercar. Also fitted as standard equipment is the Lexus Safety System that bundles in active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, a pre-crash system, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with land departure alert and steering assist plus a LED adaptive high-beam system for less stressful night driving.
As with the UX 250h EX and SE models, the new F Sport is powered by 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by an electric motor. With a total system output of 135kW sent to the front wheels via an ECVT transmission, Lexus claims a 0-100km/h time of 8.5 seconds and a rather leisurely maximum top speed of 177km/h. The good news is that fuel consumption on the combined cycle measures in at 4.5l/100km.
In terms of pricing the new 2021 Lexus UX 250 F Sport will set you back R874,800. This includes a standard seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
