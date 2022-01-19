New limited-edition 911 Targa celebrates 50 years of Porsche Design

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system comes equipped as standard as does a sports exhaust system that promises a "more emotive" driving experience. Porsche has cut out some of the car's interior insulation material to help amplify its warble. The brake package is the same as the one doing duty in the mighty 911 Turbo.

So what of those special design tweaks then? Well in terms of its exterior the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition is available to order in one of two colours: black or jet black metallic. These menacing shades are offset by a Targa bar painted in a platinum satin finish. The "Porsche Design" decals running across the bottom of the doors also adopt this contrasting colour as do the staggered (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) alloy wheels borrowed from the 911 Turbo S. Other unique touches include coloured Porsche crests on the hub covers, gloss black brake calipers and a "Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition" badge on the rear grille. The "911" logo on the rear apron has been blacked out.