New limited-edition 911 Targa celebrates 50 years of Porsche Design
Porsche is celebrating 50 years of Porsche Design with an exclusive new 911 Targa model named in honour of the milestone. This limited-edition sports car has numerous features and details that pay homage to the iconic designs of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche.
Limited to 750 worldwide, the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition is based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS with its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine tuned to deliver 353kW and 570Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to all four wheels via either an eight-speed PDK or short-throw seven-speed manual transmission.
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system comes equipped as standard as does a sports exhaust system that promises a "more emotive" driving experience. Porsche has cut out some of the car's interior insulation material to help amplify its warble. The brake package is the same as the one doing duty in the mighty 911 Turbo.
So what of those special design tweaks then? Well in terms of its exterior the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition is available to order in one of two colours: black or jet black metallic. These menacing shades are offset by a Targa bar painted in a platinum satin finish. The "Porsche Design" decals running across the bottom of the doors also adopt this contrasting colour as do the staggered (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) alloy wheels borrowed from the 911 Turbo S. Other unique touches include coloured Porsche crests on the hub covers, gloss black brake calipers and a "Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition" badge on the rear grille. The "911" logo on the rear apron has been blacked out.
Inside the cabin you will discover an all-black interior with 18-way electrically adjustable sports seats, the centre panels of which have a classic check pattern in black and cool grey. The headrests are embossed with the "Porsche Design 50th Anniversary" logo, which can also be found on the black, brushed aluminium door entry guards. Other tasty bits of eye-candy come in the shape of a silver 911 badge with a limited-edition number on the dashboard trim as well as the "FA Porsche" signature embossed on the lid of the centre console storage compartment. The Sport Chrono Package is standard.
A limited number of 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition models will be made available to SA customers. Pricing starts at R2,949,000 and the order book is now open.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.