Hyundai launches new 2022 Staria Multicab

The Hyundai Staria range has just been bolstered by an all-new Multicab variant. Unveiled on Thursday, this futuristic looking load-lugger is designed to go up against rivals such as the popular Toyota Quantum Crew Cab and proven Volkswagen Transporter Crew Bus.

Compared to the regular Staria van that was launched locally at the end of 2021, the Multicab features a separate cargo area behind the second row seats that offers 2,890 litres of space — 379 litres more than the H-1 Multicab it replaces. Sealed off from the rest of the cabin with a metal bulkhead and accessible via two swing doors, this secure compartment is designed to keep your cargo and passengers safe when out on the road.