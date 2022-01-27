Hyundai launches new 2022 Staria Multicab
The Hyundai Staria range has just been bolstered by an all-new Multicab variant. Unveiled on Thursday, this futuristic looking load-lugger is designed to go up against rivals such as the popular Toyota Quantum Crew Cab and proven Volkswagen Transporter Crew Bus.
Compared to the regular Staria van that was launched locally at the end of 2021, the Multicab features a separate cargo area behind the second row seats that offers 2,890 litres of space — 379 litres more than the H-1 Multicab it replaces. Sealed off from the rest of the cabin with a metal bulkhead and accessible via two swing doors, this secure compartment is designed to keep your cargo and passengers safe when out on the road.
Despite its utilitarian credentials the five-seater Staria Multicab still comes equipped with a pleasing array of standard niceties including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a slick 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, multifunction steering wheel, wireless phone charging, front USB ports and automatic climate control. All seats are upholstered in Hyundai's new sustainable artificial leather.
To make life easier behind the wheel, Hyundai has thrown in cruise control, automatic headlamps, front and rear park distance control, a reverse camera and an electronic parking brake with an autohold function. Blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert come fitted as standard as do six airbags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control.
Riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, the Multicab is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 130kW and 430Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.7l/100km and a maximum top speed of 185km/h.
Available in four exterior colours (Graphite Grey Metallic, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Moonlight Blue Pearl or Creamy White) the new 2022 Hyundai Staria Multicab retails for R759,900. This includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, six-year/90,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance plan.
