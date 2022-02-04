Unpacking the SA-bound Mercedes-Benz EQ range

BMW was the first of the big German premium trio to push the electric vehicle (EV) agenda in SA. The company launched the i3 and i8 in the country as far back as 2015.

Towards the end of 2021 Audi trumpeted the official market introduction of its E-Tron brand and accompanying range of vehicles.

Now it is the turn of Mercedes-Benz, which announced the launch of the EQ division, with an onslaught of products in the pipeline for the year ahead.

At a recent event, the automaker revealed details of its local electrification strategy, which included a brief drive in the EQC. More on that experience later.