Unpacking the SA-bound Mercedes-Benz EQ range
BMW was the first of the big German premium trio to push the electric vehicle (EV) agenda in SA. The company launched the i3 and i8 in the country as far back as 2015.
Towards the end of 2021 Audi trumpeted the official market introduction of its E-Tron brand and accompanying range of vehicles.
Now it is the turn of Mercedes-Benz, which announced the launch of the EQ division, with an onslaught of products in the pipeline for the year ahead.
At a recent event, the automaker revealed details of its local electrification strategy, which included a brief drive in the EQC. More on that experience later.
The EQ brand joins Maybach and AMG in the portfolio, alongside the core Mercedes-Benz passenger models with which SA buyers are familiar.
Mark Raine, newly-appointed president of Mercedes-Benz Cars and co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz SA, conceded the country is not without challenges when it comes to EV infrastructure and uptake.
“However, with our customer centric growth strategy, curated towards the local market, a significant interest has been shown by potential customers for our EQ range,” he said.
Raine believes the expansion of the national charging network, particularly across main routes, would bolster their EV ambitions, in addition to an increasing number of Mercedes-Benz buyers who are reported to be taking a greater interest in renewable energy solutions in motoring.
“Based on these developments, we are confident the cars we bring into the country will find many happy owners.”
According to Raine, the EV shift will also herald changes or the overall identity and immediate touchpoints of the brand locally.
“We will reshape our product portfolio, brand communications and sales network to deliver a true luxury experience that will be electric, digital -driven and sustainable,” he explained.
The EQ range kicks off with the EQA, which is identical to the GLA-Class, save for its electric powertrain and mild stylistic differences. The EQA 250 model promises an output of 140kW and 375Nm, with a top speed of 160km/h. Quoted range is 412km, while consumption is 17.7kWh/100km.
Next up is the EQB, mirroring the GLB-Class and available with the option of a third row of seats. It also has all-wheel drive. The EQB 350 4MATIC destined for our market has a claimed range of 419km, a consumption figure of 17.4kWh/100km and an output of 215kW and 520Nm. Top speed is the same as that of the EQA.
The EQC apes the GLC-Class sport-utility vehicle. This was the model that spearheaded the launch of the EQ brand. Our first exposure to it was in 2019, when we were given passenger rides in pre-production vehicles while they were testing in Tshwane.
This time around, we took the wheel for a stint around Sandton, Gauteng. Apart from the complete silence of operation, the sense behind the wheel is as you would find it in the GLC-Class. Its 300kW and 760Nm make for sprinting abilities that rival sports cars.
Range is a claimed 437km and the quoted electrical consumption is 21.3kWh/100km. Our 5km dash in the vehicle affirmed the future of premium EV motoring is serene and brisk.
If sport-utility vehicles are less appealing to you, there are sedan options in the EQ range. The EQE is positioned as the E-Class of the future, but it boasts even more interior space as the electric powertrain creates additional space for superior packaging. Kicking off the range is the EQE 350, producing 215kW and 530Nm. A range of up to 660km is expected. Consumption is 19.3kWh/100km.
Occupying the position of flagship is the EQS, an electric parallel to the iconic S-Class, albeit with a far more futuristic aesthetic. Two derivatives are on the cards. Both have a top speed of 210km/h and an estimated range up to 770km. The EQS 450+ is a rear-wheel drive model with 245kW and 568Nm. The EQS 580 4MATIC brings all-wheel drive and an output of 385kW and 855Nm.
The company has partnered with Grid Cars for public charging facilities and announced EQ customers will receive a complimentary wall charger to be fitted at a location of their choice. There are set to be 36 Mercedes-Benz EQ main agents across the country.
Pricing for the range is yet to be finalised.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.