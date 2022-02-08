New Models

Sporty Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart in the pipeline for Mzansi

Aggressive newcomer will challenge the GR Hilux and Ford Ranger Raptor

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
08 February 2022 - 13:06
The Mitsubishi Triton range will be bolstered with Ralliart and single cab models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mitsubishi Triton range will be bolstered with Ralliart and single cab models. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s been a year since Thato Magasa took the reins as CEO at Mitsubishi SA.

He is satisfied with the increase in brand awareness efforts in 2021. Mitsubishi will soon introduce its Ralliart vehicles with cosmetic enhancements.

Ralliart is a performance subsidiary of Mitsubishi, It was established in 1984 and is the Japanese automaker’s division responsible for preparation of the company’s rally and off-road racing vehicles.

It also develops high-performance models and parts for Mitsubishi’s passenger models. Some of its many achievements include helping Mitsubishi to a record 12 wins in the Dakar Rally.

Interesting features of the Ralliart Triton include red mud flaps and branded carpets. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interesting features of the Ralliart Triton include red mud flaps and branded carpets. Picture: SUPPLIED

Though Mitsubishi has suspended Dakar and WRC participation, Ralliart continues to supply parts and kits for the brand. The new Ralliart models were first shown in 2021 and the local CEO ids confident it will be a perfect fit for SA's motorsport loving markets, starting with the Triton double cab range.  

Unlike the Triton Xtreme, the new vehicles will be imported from Thailand fitted with Ralliart bits.

The Ralliart Tritons are likely to come to SA from 2023. Mitsubishi will also bolster the Triton double-cab range with single-cab workhorse versions this year.

WATCH | New Alfa Romeo Tonale leaked ahead of launch

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is set to make its official debut later today. Unfortunately, somebody at Stellantis accidentally let a video leak ahead of ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger

The next-generation Ford Ranger is set to launch later in 2022. Built to rival the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max, this hotly ...
Motoring
1 day ago

We get a sneak peek at the all-new 2022 Range Rover

The new-generation Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, as a teaser ahead of the luxury SUV's sales ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January news
  2. Hamilton breaks silence with social media post Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger New Models
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch Reviews

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song