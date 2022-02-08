Sporty Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart in the pipeline for Mzansi

It’s been a year since Thato Magasa took the reins as CEO at Mitsubishi SA.

He is satisfied with the increase in brand awareness efforts in 2021. Mitsubishi will soon introduce its Ralliart vehicles with cosmetic enhancements.

Ralliart is a performance subsidiary of Mitsubishi, It was established in 1984 and is the Japanese automaker’s division responsible for preparation of the company’s rally and off-road racing vehicles.

It also develops high-performance models and parts for Mitsubishi’s passenger models. Some of its many achievements include helping Mitsubishi to a record 12 wins in the Dakar Rally.