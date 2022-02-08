New Models

WATCH | New Alfa Romeo Tonale leaked ahead of launch

08 February 2022 - 11:17 By Motoring Reporter

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is set to make its official debut later today. Unfortunately, somebody at Stellantis accidentally let a video leak ahead of time, allowing images of the compact SUV to be spread all over the internet. The cat is now very much out of the bag and we can shed a little more light about what this Audi Q3 rival brings to the table. 

Smaller than the Stelvio (a machine that has always sat well with the TimesLIVE Motoring team) and based on the same underpinnings as the Jeep Compass, the Tonale stays more or less true to the concept version that first broke cover back in 2019. This is good.

There are a few subtle styling differences, however, including the front and rear overhangs that have both grown a bit in length. Also, the alloy wheels bolted onto the production version do seem a little on the small side. Although maybe we just need to see it in the metal.

Regardless, there's no denying the new Tonale is a handsome bit of kit, especially up front where a unique headlamp and grille arrangement give it a personality all its own — there's no mistaking it for a Stelvio or Giulia. Alfa Romeo is also using the launch of this compact SUV to debut two new shades of paint: Blu Misano and Montreal Green.

Inside the cabin you will find a sculpted instrument binnacle shrouding digital gauges, a large centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a sporty multi-function steering wheel stitched in leather. The fancy digital air vents of the concept model have swapped out for more conventional units while the centre console is equipped with a regular gear lever — something the more visually adventurous show car omitted. 

Straight off the bat Alfa Romeo is offering the Tonale with a choice of two mild-hybrid powertrains delivering a claimed 130hp (97kW) or 160hp (120kW). Both utilise a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine boosted by a 48-volt hybrid system. Both variants are paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels. Customers can also opt for a more powerful 275hp (205kW) plug-in hybrid that, thanks to the addition of a 15.5kWh battery, offers an electric driving range of 80km. Alfa Romeo's trick Q4 all-wheel drive system will be standard on this flagship variant. 

Conventional 130hp (97kW) petrol and 256hp (191kW) diesel variants will be offered in select markets. We would bet these are the ones we will see coming to SA. 

From launch the Tonale will be made available in two spec levels: Super and TI. For extra Italian flair these can be bolstered by fitting the optional Sprint of Veloce packages.

Expect more specifications and details to follow once the car is officially launched.

