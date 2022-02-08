WATCH | New Alfa Romeo Tonale leaked ahead of launch

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale is set to make its official debut later today. Unfortunately, somebody at Stellantis accidentally let a video leak ahead of time, allowing images of the compact SUV to be spread all over the internet. The cat is now very much out of the bag and we can shed a little more light about what this Audi Q3 rival brings to the table.

Smaller than the Stelvio (a machine that has always sat well with the TimesLIVE Motoring team) and based on the same underpinnings as the Jeep Compass, the Tonale stays more or less true to the concept version that first broke cover back in 2019. This is good.

There are a few subtle styling differences, however, including the front and rear overhangs that have both grown a bit in length. Also, the alloy wheels bolted onto the production version do seem a little on the small side. Although maybe we just need to see it in the metal.