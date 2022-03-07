Mitsubishi launches edgy new 2022 Pajero Sport Aspire

Infotainment duties are handled by an eight-inch touchscreen system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is complemented by a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control and three USB ports — one up front and two in the back. A handy 220-volt AC 150-Watt power plug is also part of the package.

As with existing Pajero Sport models, the new Aspire is powered by Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that pumps out a respectable 133kW/430Nm and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While urban explorers will be happy with the 4x2 variant, serious bundu-bashers can opt for the flagship Aspire 4x4 that is fitted with the firm's Super Select 4WD-II system offering four selectable off-road modes: gravel, mud/snow, sand or rock. A locking rear differential further boosts its ability.

In terms of pricing the 2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Aspire 4x2 will set you back R674,995 while the Aspire 4x4 comes in at R724,995. Both come with a three-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year's worth of roadside assistance.