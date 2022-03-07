Mitsubishi launches edgy new 2022 Pajero Sport Aspire
Mitsubishi announced on Monday that its trendy new Pajero Sport Aspire is now available in SA. Crafted for customers who are looking to stand out from the SUV crowd, the Aspire differentiates itself from its standard siblings with a pair of black roof rails, a black front grille and a striking set of black 18-inch alloy wheels. Two exterior paint shades are on offer — Jet Black or White Diamond — and both are offset with a contrasting black roof.
Hop inside the cabin and you will be met by black leather seats with electronic adjustment and power lumbar support for the driver, electric windows with one-touch auto up/down functionality and a dual-zone climate control with a rear ventilation duct for the second row of seats. A leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel is also fitted as standard equipment and offers quick access to the vehicle's audio and cruise control settings.
Infotainment duties are handled by an eight-inch touchscreen system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is complemented by a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control and three USB ports — one up front and two in the back. A handy 220-volt AC 150-Watt power plug is also part of the package.
As with existing Pajero Sport models, the new Aspire is powered by Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that pumps out a respectable 133kW/430Nm and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While urban explorers will be happy with the 4x2 variant, serious bundu-bashers can opt for the flagship Aspire 4x4 that is fitted with the firm's Super Select 4WD-II system offering four selectable off-road modes: gravel, mud/snow, sand or rock. A locking rear differential further boosts its ability.
In terms of pricing the 2022 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Aspire 4x2 will set you back R674,995 while the Aspire 4x4 comes in at R724,995. Both come with a three-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year's worth of roadside assistance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.