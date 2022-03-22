Maserati unveils new Grecale SUV in strategic move to broaden its range
Maserati took the wraps off its new Grecale sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, marking another step in the promised expansion of the car maker's range as part of a turnaround strategy.
Initially planned for November last year, the launch was delayed by the global chip shortage.
Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, said the Grecale would be available in the second half of this year in three versions: two 224kW and 246kW four-cylinder mild hybrids (entry-level GT and mid-range Modena), as well as the flagship Trofeo that packs a 395kW turbocharged V6 capable of 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h.
CE Davide Grasso said deliveries would start in the summer for the EMEA region and will follow right after in the US.
With a length of 4.859m and a starting price ranging from around €74,000 to €111,000 (roughly R1,207,184-R1,810,741), the Grecale will compete with models including Porsche's Cayenne and Macan, Mercedes' GLE, BMW's X5 and Land Rover's Discovery.
A fully electric version of the car will be available next year, widening the pool of potential competitors to Tesla.
Taking its name from a wind, like its elder sister Maserati Levante, the Grecale will be produced in Stellantis' Cassino plant in central Italy.
Maserati aims to offer a so-called 'Folgore' (Italian for lighting) full-electric version of each of its models – including the more than €200,000 (roughly R3,263,942) MC20 supercar – by 2025 and to be entirely electric by 2030.