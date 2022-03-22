Maserati unveils new Grecale SUV in strategic move to broaden its range

Maserati took the wraps off its new Grecale sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, marking another step in the promised expansion of the car maker's range as part of a turnaround strategy.

Initially planned for November last year, the launch was delayed by the global chip shortage.

Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, said the Grecale would be available in the second half of this year in three versions: two 224kW and 246kW four-cylinder mild hybrids (entry-level GT and mid-range Modena), as well as the flagship Trofeo that packs a 395kW turbocharged V6 capable of 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h.