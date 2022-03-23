2022 Toyota Rav4 hybrid gets upgraded spec and extra traction

Toyota has given its fuel-sipping Rav4 hybrid a shake-up with the introduction of two new models. Whereas customers could before only opt for the outgoing GX-specification, Toyota is now offering the this hybrid SUV in plush GX-R and VX guises.

Priced at R644,100, the GX-R delivers a stylish yet rugged exterior with prominent black cladding, black over-fenders and a silver front skid-plate. A large trapezoidal radiator grille with two parallel cross-bars is flanked by a pair of ultra-narrow LED headlamps and, directly below them, wide-set LED fog-lights. Other standout features take the form of roof rails, a stubby rear roof spoiler and a set of smoked 18-inch alloy wheels.