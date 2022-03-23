5 things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta
Hyundai is on something of a new model onslaught at the moment. Two weeks ago the Korean carmaker launched the fourth-generation Tucson to our shores, and this week it is bringing to market the all-new Grand Creta. A spacious seven-seater aimed at budget-conscious families, here are five things you should know about this practical newcomer.
Choice of two derivatives
From launch the Grand Creta can be had in one of two trim levels. First is the entry level Executive model that offers the best value for your hard-earned money. Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels it comes festooned with niceties such as automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights, electric folding side mirrors, roof rails and LED taillight clusters.
Inside the Executive is loaded with features such as artificial leather upholstery, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, a rake and reach adjustable steering column as well as a multifunction leather steering wheel. Cruise control and manual air-conditioning (with third row ventilation) is standard as is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finishing things off is rear park assist and a rear view camera for stress-free manoeuvring in tighter urban spaces.
Building on the already generous specification of the Executive model is the flagship Elite derivative that sports a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels and brighter front LED fog lights. The cabin of this range-topping Grand Creta benefits from a slew of additional features including a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with an electronically adjustable drivers seat, full interior mood lighting and folding seat-back tables in the second row. There's also fully automatic climate control, second row seat curtains, push button start, an electronic parking brake, panoramic glass sunroof and privacy glass.
Elite models are fitted with drive mode select that allows you to toggle between eco, sport and normal driving modes. This is controlled via a rotary switch on the centre console.
Petrol and diesel powertrains
The Grand Creta can be paired to Hyundai's 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 117kW and 191Nm worth of torque. Executive models can be mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission while the Elite is bolted exclusively to the latter.
Depending on the gearbox fitted Hyundai claims a combined fuel consumption figure as low as 8.5l/100km. However if this isn't frugal enough for you then you'll be pleased to know a 1.5l four-cylinder "Smartstream" turbodiesel engine is also available on both Grand Creta variants. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and pushing out 85kW and 250Nm, this oil-burner achieves a claimed 6.5l/100km across the combined cycle.
Designed to take you (and your crew) places
Although by no means a serious off-roader, the front-driven Grand Creta does offer 200mm of ground clearance – more than enough to deal with choppy dirt roads and less demanding jeep tracks. With MacPherson strut suspension up front and a coupled torsion beam setup at the rear, both variants also offer an approach angle of 19.8º and a departure angle of 27.1º. Petrol powered models can tow up to 1,100kg and the diesel variant 900kg.
As mentioned the Grand Creta offers seating for up to seven adults. Seating is fully customisable, however, and you can remove both the second and third rows to release an impressive amount of load-lugging space – a claimed 1,670 litres – should you wish. With the third row of seats in place boot space is limited to a rather meagre 180 litres.
Safety first
As it is designed to transport a large number of people the Grand Creta comes fitted with a fair whack of safety equipment as standard. This includes six airbags (driver, passenger, side and curtain), rear ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS brakes with EBD, hill hold assist and an electronic stability programme. A tyre pressure monitor features on all models.
Pricing
Pricing for the new Hyundai Grand Creta lineup is as follows.
2.0 Executive manual: R449,900
2.0 Executive auto: R489,900
1.5 Executive diesel auto: R509,900
2.0 Elite auto: R539,900
1.5 Elite diesel auto: R559,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.