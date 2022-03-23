5 things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Grand Creta

Choice of two derivatives

From launch the Grand Creta can be had in one of two trim levels. First is the entry level Executive model that offers the best value for your hard-earned money. Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels it comes festooned with niceties such as automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights, electric folding side mirrors, roof rails and LED taillight clusters.

Inside the Executive is loaded with features such as artificial leather upholstery, keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, a rake and reach adjustable steering column as well as a multifunction leather steering wheel. Cruise control and manual air-conditioning (with third row ventilation) is standard as is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finishing things off is rear park assist and a rear view camera for stress-free manoeuvring in tighter urban spaces.

Building on the already generous specification of the Executive model is the flagship Elite derivative that sports a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels and brighter front LED fog lights. The cabin of this range-topping Grand Creta benefits from a slew of additional features including a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with an electronically adjustable drivers seat, full interior mood lighting and folding seat-back tables in the second row. There's also fully automatic climate control, second row seat curtains, push button start, an electronic parking brake, panoramic glass sunroof and privacy glass.

Elite models are fitted with drive mode select that allows you to toggle between eco, sport and normal driving modes. This is controlled via a rotary switch on the centre console.