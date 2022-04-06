×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

Seven things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai i30 N

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
06 April 2022 - 18:14
The 2022 i30 N starts at R749,900.
The 2022 i30 N starts at R749,900.
Image: Supplied

Launched locally in 2020, the Hyundai i30 N is an often overlooked Golf GTI rival that offers properly engaging handling a good amount of straight-line oomph to boot. New for 2022, the South Korean automaker this week unleashed an updated version with a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. Here are five things you should know about it.

2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine now tuned to deliver 206kW and 392Nm.
2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine now tuned to deliver 206kW and 392Nm.
Image: Supplied

1: A mightier engine

More power is never a bad thing — especially when you have a chassis that can exploit it to the max. The Hyundai N division engineers fitted the 2.0l four-cylinder engine with a redesigned turbocharger and a larger intercooler. Topped off with revised ECU mapping, the 2022 i30 N boasts 206kW and 392Nm — an increase of 4kW and 39Nm. This beefier engine exhales through a new variable exhaust system that according to Hyundai offers a "crackling growl" in N mode with added fuel detonations, like a rally car.

2: Goodbye manual

The six-speed manual gearbox of the outgoing model has been replaced by Hyundai's  "Smartstream" eight-speed double-clutch transmission that offers three N performance modes: N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift. Giving you the option of shifting manually via steering-mounted paddles, this "box" distributes torque to the front axle via an electronically controlled mechanical limited slip differential (e-LSD) said to reduce wheelspin and understeer while increasing cornering performance. 

The 0-100km/h dash is now dispatched in 5.4 seconds.
The 0-100km/h dash is now dispatched in 5.4 seconds.
Image: Supplied

3: More haste, same speed

The new engine and transmission combine to bring you snappier acceleration. While the outgoing i30 N took a claimed 6.1 seconds to bomb the 0-100km/h blitz, this 2022 redux will romp it in an impressive 5.4 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at 250km/h.

Front calipers now bit down on bigger front discs.
Front calipers now bit down on bigger front discs.
Image: Supplied

4: Be the last of the late brakers

Hyundai wants you to attack corners with all the gusto you can muster. They've equipped the 2022 i30 N with stronger brakes: higher-friction pads now clamp down on larger front discs — 360mm up from 345mm. These sturdy anchors are complemented by specially developed Pirelli 235/35 P-Zero tyres mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels.

5: Menacing good looks

While many would argue that the outgoing i30 N was understated in terms of exterior styling, this new 2022 model is anything but. To give it more of a swagger out on the world's mean streets, the N division have bolted on a larger radiator grille, redesigned LED headlamps, sharper side skirts and all-new LED tail light clusters. There's also a more aggressive rear apron with a larger air diffuser and pair of big-bore exhaust tailpipes. 

Larger touchscreen infotainment systems works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Larger touchscreen infotainment systems works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied

6: A superior interior

It's what's on the inside that matters, right? This is why the 2022 i30 N benefits from a larger touchscreen infotainment system — 10.25-inches up from eight — as well as a plethora of now de rigueur driver-assist features like lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist and forward collision avoidance. A heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel has two drive mode buttons: the one on the left lets you toggle between eco, normal and sport, while the one on the right lets you enter N or N Custom mode.

19-inch alloy wheels are shod with Pirelli P-Zero rubber.
19-inch alloy wheels are shod with Pirelli P-Zero rubber.
Image: Supplied

7: Pricing

Interested? The 2022 Hyundai i30 N starts at R749,900. This includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance plan. Full driving impressions to follow shortly, so watch this space.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Racy new 2022 Hyundai Kona N roars into Mzansi

If you are a fan of comically fast crossovers then you will be thrilled to hear that South Korean carmaker Hyundai has just unleashed its sporty new ...
Motoring
1 day ago

The new Toyota GR Corolla is one badass all-wheel drive hot hatch

It's a good day for Toyota fans as the Japanese marque has finally revealed its scorching hot new GR Corolla hatch. Built to do bad things to the ...
Motoring
5 days ago

VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen confirmed on Monday that its newly facelifted Tiguan Allspace lineup will go on sale later this month sporting sharper exterior styling ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1 Features
  2. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI Features
  4. These were SA's 20 best-selling new vehicles in March news
  5. VW announces local pricing and specs of 2022 Tiguan Allspace New Models

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space