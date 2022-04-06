Seven things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai i30 N
Launched locally in 2020, the Hyundai i30 N is an often overlooked Golf GTI rival that offers properly engaging handling a good amount of straight-line oomph to boot. New for 2022, the South Korean automaker this week unleashed an updated version with a host of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. Here are five things you should know about it.
1: A mightier engine
More power is never a bad thing — especially when you have a chassis that can exploit it to the max. The Hyundai N division engineers fitted the 2.0l four-cylinder engine with a redesigned turbocharger and a larger intercooler. Topped off with revised ECU mapping, the 2022 i30 N boasts 206kW and 392Nm — an increase of 4kW and 39Nm. This beefier engine exhales through a new variable exhaust system that according to Hyundai offers a "crackling growl" in N mode with added fuel detonations, like a rally car.
2: Goodbye manual
The six-speed manual gearbox of the outgoing model has been replaced by Hyundai's "Smartstream" eight-speed double-clutch transmission that offers three N performance modes: N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift. Giving you the option of shifting manually via steering-mounted paddles, this "box" distributes torque to the front axle via an electronically controlled mechanical limited slip differential (e-LSD) said to reduce wheelspin and understeer while increasing cornering performance.
3: More haste, same speed
The new engine and transmission combine to bring you snappier acceleration. While the outgoing i30 N took a claimed 6.1 seconds to bomb the 0-100km/h blitz, this 2022 redux will romp it in an impressive 5.4 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at 250km/h.
4: Be the last of the late brakers
Hyundai wants you to attack corners with all the gusto you can muster. They've equipped the 2022 i30 N with stronger brakes: higher-friction pads now clamp down on larger front discs — 360mm up from 345mm. These sturdy anchors are complemented by specially developed Pirelli 235/35 P-Zero tyres mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels.
5: Menacing good looks
While many would argue that the outgoing i30 N was understated in terms of exterior styling, this new 2022 model is anything but. To give it more of a swagger out on the world's mean streets, the N division have bolted on a larger radiator grille, redesigned LED headlamps, sharper side skirts and all-new LED tail light clusters. There's also a more aggressive rear apron with a larger air diffuser and pair of big-bore exhaust tailpipes.
6: A superior interior
It's what's on the inside that matters, right? This is why the 2022 i30 N benefits from a larger touchscreen infotainment system — 10.25-inches up from eight — as well as a plethora of now de rigueur driver-assist features like lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist and forward collision avoidance. A heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel has two drive mode buttons: the one on the left lets you toggle between eco, normal and sport, while the one on the right lets you enter N or N Custom mode.
7: Pricing
Interested? The 2022 Hyundai i30 N starts at R749,900. This includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance plan. Full driving impressions to follow shortly, so watch this space.
