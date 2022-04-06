Seven things to know about the new 2022 Hyundai i30 N

6: A superior interior

It's what's on the inside that matters, right? This is why the 2022 i30 N benefits from a larger touchscreen infotainment system — 10.25-inches up from eight — as well as a plethora of now de rigueur driver-assist features like lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist and forward collision avoidance. A heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel has two drive mode buttons: the one on the left lets you toggle between eco, normal and sport, while the one on the right lets you enter N or N Custom mode.