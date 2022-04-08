New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing
The jewel in the D-Max crown is the V-Cross 4x4 priced at R814,700
The highly anticipated new Isuzu D-Max bakkie has gone on sale in SA in a range of 24 models comprising single cab, extended cab and double cab guises.
It is the seventh generation of Isuzu bakkies to be manufactured in Gqeberha over the past 42 years, and is the culmination of a R1.2bn investment in Isuzu’s local operations. It is produced for the domestic SA market and exported to 25 left and right-hand drive markets across Africa.
The pickup is available with two engine options, five specification levels, manual and automatic transmissions and in 4x2 or 4x4 guise.
Despite its more athletic new appearance, the new D-Max is bigger and more spacious in all key areas, other than the roofline which is 10mm lower than the previous model. Comfort and convenience have also been enhanced with longer front doors for Single Cab and Extended Cab models, and a new longer rear door for the versatile and family-oriented Double Cab.
The high series models offer a smart and sophisticated cabin with soft-touch materials, and a touchscreen infotainment system is offered in 7-inch or 9-inch sizes depending on model.
All versions come standard with ABS brakes, stability control and trailer sway control, while the range-topping V-Cross boasts driver assist systems like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a parking aid, and a multi collision brake that automatically applies the brakes when the airbags are deployed.
There is a choice of two diesel engines: a new 1.9-litre with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm, and an upgraded 3.0-litre with outputs raised to 140kW and 450Nm.
A choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions is available. Suitable for both work and play, the D-Max is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 guise across all body styles.
The five grades start with the standard guise which offers items such as an AM/FM radio with an integrated CD player and Bluetooth, manual air-conditioning, an immobiliser and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel as well as follow me home headlamps. Safety features include airbags for the driver and front passenger.
The next step up is the L specification level. These models gain an anti-theft alarm, power windows and satellite audio controls on the steering wheel, to name a few. Safety is further enhanced with the addition of Isofix child seat anchors in the Double Cab models.
The list of features on LS models includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch screen for the infotainment system which offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, six speakers, USB ports in the front and rear, cruise control, seven airbags, halogen daytime running lights, a rear-view camera and black side steps.
In LSE models the size of the alloy wheels is increased to 18 inches, with a standard Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The infotainment system has a 9-inch screen and eight speakers, while a passive entry start system (PESS) is added. Additional features include LED head and tail lamps, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, front and rear park assist, a tow bar, roof rails and a chrome tubular sports bar.
The jewel in the D-Max crown is the V-Cross specification level. Key features include leather seats with eight-way power adjustment, Isuzu’s Advanced Driver Assist System with latest generation active driving safety features, eight airbags and automatic high beam activation. It is also differentiated from the rest of the range with gun metallic finishes for the grille, fender flares, door handles, mirror caps, roof rails and the distinctive hooped sports bar.
All models are sold with a five-year/120 000 km warranty and roadside assistance, and a five-year/90 000 km service plan, with service intervals scheduled every 15,000 km or annually.
Pricing
1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR - R401,700.00
1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L - R421,000.00
1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L A/T - R439,200.00
1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L - R506,200.00
1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L A/T RHD - R528,800.00
1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR - R433,600
1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR L - R448,500
1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS - R477,000
1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS A/T - R496,200
3.0 Ddi Extended Cab HR LSE A/T - R595,100
3.0 Ddi Extended Cab 4x4 LSE A/T - R670,300
1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L - R498,900
1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L A/T - R517,100
1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS - R520,800
1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS A/T - R537,500
1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 L - R575,900
1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T RHD - R629,300
3.0 Ddi Double Cab HR LSE AT - R716,400
3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS - R679,400
3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T - R697,200
3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LSE A/T - R771,100
3.0 Ddi Double Cab V-Cross HR A/T - R760,100
3.0 Ddi Double Cab V-Cross 4x4 A/T - R814,700
