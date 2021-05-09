Now locally built, the one-tonner rides smoother and is easier on the pocket

The Nissan Navara has received and upgrade and a price drop, and now comes as a single cab too

Ahead of the newly upgraded Nissan Navara going on local sale in June, Motor News was recently invited to test drive a pre-production unit ahead of its market debut.



The vehicle is built at Nissan SA’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria and we drove it back to back with the pre-updated Navara, which has sold here since 2017 as an import. In a R3bn investment, Nissan’s one-tonner range will be produced for the local market and exported to Sub-Saharan Africa. It will be built alongside the NP200 half-ton bakkie and the ancient NP300 Hardbody one-tonner ceases production...