New Opel Mokka lands in Mzansi with a double shot of sass

The new Opel Mokka arrived in SA this week and we've got to say that it's something of a looker. While the outgoing car was a bulbous assemblage of soft curves and gentle angles, this second-generation model rocks the boat with some radically penned sheet metal.

Indeed, Opel's designers have cranked-up the aggression dial; particularly up front where the firm's radical new 'visor' grille (first seen on the 'GTX Xperimental' concept car back in 2018) brings some much-needed differentiation to the overcrowded crossover segment. Finished off with some sharply-sculpted flanks and revised dimensions that similarly help the visual cause (shorter by 124mm and wider by 10mm), the new Mokka should certainly appeal to those who feel that the likes of the VW T-Cross et al. are somewhat passé.