New Opel Mokka lands in Mzansi with a double shot of sass

The Mokka GS Line further sweetens the deal with the addition of full leather upholstery (the Elegance makes do with cloth), keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keep assist and departure warning as well as forward collision avoidance and mitigation. Another exclusive is the mighty 'Matrix Lamps Pack' that bolts on a set of directional LED headlights with automatic levelling plus brighter LED taillamp clusters.

Moving on to the oily bits and you'll find that both new Mokka models are powered by a punchy little 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 96kW and 230Nm of torque. This is transferred to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance is reasonably brisk with Opel claiming that both variants will scamper from 0-100km/h in 9.2-seconds and onwards to a top speed of 200km/h. Fuel consumption? You're looking at a fairly miserly 6.1l/100km on the combined cycle.

The Mokka Elegance will set you back R469,000 with the GS Line coming in at R519,900. Both include a three-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.