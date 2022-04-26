Suzuki launches new mid-tier Jimny GL model

To broaden its market appeal and please more pockets Suzuki has launched a new middle of the range Jimny GL that slots in between the utilitarian GA and range-topping GLX.

Viewed from outside the GL shares many of the features found on its flagship sibling, including a set of hardened off-road alloy wheels licked in a smoky chrome finish (a full-size alloy spare wheel is also included) as well as a pair of front fog lights. The full palette of existing Jimny exterior colours is available on the GL as well as a two-tone paint option that finishes the roof in a contrasting colour to that used on the rest of the vehicle.

Inside the cabin you will find that the cockpit ambience has been lifted thanks to the addition of niceties such as air conditioning, electric windows, electrically adjustable mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel and an audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. There's also a 50:50 split rear bench seat and remote central locking.